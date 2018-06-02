FIFA World Cup 2018: Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Phil Jones play Kabaddi in training session; watch video

England football players during a training session. (Source: Twitter/England) England football players during a training session. (Source: Twitter/England)

Former players like Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard had stated that one of the key reasons why England never succeeded in the World Cup over the past decade despite the presence of big names was a lack of cohesion in the dressing room. It seems current coach Gareth Southgate is looking to ensure that his team also don’t fall short because of a lack of a bond between the players and the sport of choice for England when it comes to team building ahead of the 2018 World Cup seems to be…..Kabaddi!

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, some of the popular members of the squad like captain Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy and so on can be seen indulging in a game of Kabaddi.

Vardy, along with Manchester United’s midfielder Jesse Lingard, and Phil Jones seem to be the raiders, while Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Ashley Young are filling as defenders.

Loooool England players doing Kabaddi, World Cup starts in less than 2 weeks ffs pic.twitter.com/jHpkT39mkD — JS (@jun_jun88) 29 May 2018

England, who failed to qualify for the Round of 16 at Brazil in World Cup 2014, are placed in Group G for this year’s tournament, along with Tunisia, Belgium and Panama. The side led by coach Gareth Southgate will begin their campaign against Tunisia on June 18 in Volgograd.

FIFA World Cup will begin from June 14, 2018, with 32 teams participating in the tournament. The teams are divided into eight groups of four teams, and two teams with the highest points from all the groups will make it to the Round of 16. The final will be played on July 15, 2018.

