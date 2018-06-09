Germany coach Joachim Loew slam fans for booing Ilkay Gundogan over Erdogan photo row

Germany head coach Joachim Loew during FIFA warm-up match against Saudi Arabia. (Source: Reuters) Germany head coach Joachim Loew during FIFA warm-up match against Saudi Arabia. (Source: Reuters)

Germany head coach Joachim Loew on Friday raised objections with the fans for booing midfielder Ilkay Gundogan who came off the bench in the 57th minute to replace Marco Reus during the warm-up game against Saudi Arabia. The Manchester City star raised a political storm last month after he and Germany teammate Mesut Ozil met with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During the meeting, Gundogan, who was born in Gelsenkirchen to Turkish parents, reportedly handed a Manchester City jersey to Erdogan signed to “my president”.

Addressing the jeers by the fans during the match, the 2014-World Cup winning coach stressed that the actions from the fans are of no help to anyone. “The fact that a national player is booed like that helps nobody. What should Ilkay do now?” the 58-year old told broadcaster ARD.

READ | Mesut Ozil, Ilkay Gundogan meet German president over Erdogan photo row

Both Gundogan and Ozil, who was also born to Turkish parents, have addressed the issue to the media, stressing that they did not mean to make any political statements. Loew said that the fans need to forget about the issue now. “He took a picture, okay, but he has addressed it with the press and underlined his support for German values. The topic has to be ticked off,” he said. He further added that “the focus must be on moving forward”.

READ | Mesut Ozil, Ilkay Gundogan under fire for posing with Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan

Germany broke their five-match winless streak with a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen on Friday. Timo Werner scored the for Germany, while Saudi’s Omar Hawsaw scored an own goal to give the World Champions a 2-0 lead. Taisir-Al-Jassa scored a late penalty as a consolation goal as the match ended with a 2-1 scoreline.

The FIFA World Cup will start from June 14, 2018. Germany will play their first match against Mexico on June 17 in Moscow.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd