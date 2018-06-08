FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo’s son scores stunning goal after Portugal’s warm-up game; watch video

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo with his son after the match. (REUTERS) Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo with his son after the match. (REUTERS)

Portugal international football team could have a new star in the making with Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., nicknamed Cristianinho, impressing with his skills after the warm-up game between Portugal and Algeria ahead of the start of the FIFA World Cup in Russia. The 7-year old received massive cheers from the crowd who stayed back after the match which ended with the 2016 Euro Champions clinching a 3-0 victory.

Playing along with his father and another young kid, Ronaldo’s son took a tremendous kick just a few meters away from the penalty spot and struck it right at the top corner. The impressive goal left the Real Madrid star impressed as he smiled and passed the ball back to his son.

O apito final não quer dizer que acabe o espectáculo. Cristiano Ronaldo e Cristianinho: tal pai, tal filho.#ConquistaOSonho The final whistle doesn’t mean the show is over. Cristiano and his son, it’s clear the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! #ConquerYourDream pic.twitter.com/YgebltOYpa — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) 7 June 2018

Ronaldo had a goal disallowed after he was caught fractionally offside in the match. Portugal forward Goncalo Guedes made a strong claim for a place in their World Cup starting XI after scoring a brace. Bruno Fernandes scored the third goal in the match for Portugal as the side picked up an easy win.

FIFA World Cup 2018 will kick off from June 14, 2018, with Saudi Arabia facing the hosts Russia in the tournament opener. Portugal, who are placed in Group B, will face Spain in their first match on June 15.

