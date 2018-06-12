Eden Hazard limps off in Belgium’s friendly against Costa Rica

Eden Hazard in action against Costa Rica in a friendly for Belgium. (Source: Reuters) Eden Hazard in action against Costa Rica in a friendly for Belgium. (Source: Reuters)

Belgium national team, staff and fans will be sweating going into the World Cup after star player Eden Hazard limped off in the team’s win over Costa Rica in a warm-up game. Despite the comfortable 4-1 win, thanks to a brace from Romelu Lukaku and further goals from Dries Mertens and Michy Batshuayi, there were scenes of worry when the final whistle was blown.

With 20 minutes to go, Hazard grimaced as he walked off the pitch after taking a heavy knock. As he went off, the Chelsea player looked to be in some pain. However, manager Roberto Martinez to quick to dispel any reasons of concern and the nature of injury.

Martinez said: “At the end he just came off because he had a little bit of a dead leg, a little bit of a knock on his leg. Nothing to be worried about.”

MUST READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: United colours of Belgium

Lukaku also looked to quash any reasons for concern over Hazard’s fitness. “I’m not too worried about Eden, he’s a tough guy. He gets kicked all the time, but soon gets over it,” said the Manchester United striker after the game.

Belgium, placed in Group G at the World Cup, begin their campaign on June 18 against Panama and the Spaniard is unwilling to take them lightly. “Maybe Panama get inspiration from what Costa Rica did in 2014 in Brazil. There’s no fear in the performances of CONCACAF teams. They are quite happy to trust each other on the pitch… If we are not a team in difficult moments during the game these teams can really hurt you,” he said following the win.

Earlier, Hazard remained a constant threat to Costa Rica’s goal and played a role in all of Belgium’s goal as he rode forward towards the 16-yard box.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd