Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 05, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil’s Douglas Costa returns to training after injury, Renato Augusto out

FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil’s Douglas Costa returns to training after injury, Renato Augusto out

Winger Douglas Costa has trained with the rest of the Brazil team for the first time since World Cup preparations began two weeks ago.

By: AP | Published: June 5, 2018 11:34:13 pm
Douglas Costa, Douglas Costa news, Douglas Costa updates, Douglas Costa Brazil, World Cup 2018, sports news, football, Indian Express Costa picked up a thigh injury during Juventus’ 2-1 win against Verona in the last round of the Italian Serie A season. (Source: AP)
Related News

Winger Douglas Costa has trained with the rest of the Brazil team for the first time since World Cup preparations began two weeks ago.

Costa picked up a thigh injury during Juventus’ 2-1 win against Verona in the last round of the Italian Serie A season.

Midfielder Renato Augusto, however, did not train on Tuesday. He is still recovering from a knee injury.

Costa is expected to be a backup for Neymar during the World Cup.

Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said this week that it’s doubtful whether Costa and Augusto will play Sunday’s friendly against Austria.

Both missed Brazil’s 2-0 win over Croatia in Liverpool this past weekend.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now