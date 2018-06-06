Shame Argentina did not withstand pressure from Israeli-hating inciters, says Minister after friendly called-off

Argentina are training for the World Cup in Barcelona. (Source: Reuters) Argentina are training for the World Cup in Barcelona. (Source: Reuters)

In the first reaction to Argentina’s friendly against Israel being called off, Israel’s Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman has slammed the two-time World Cup champions for ‘bowing to hate’. “It’s a shame that Argentina’s footballing nobility did not withstand the pressure from Israeli-hating inciters,” he wrote on Twitter in first response from an Israeli cabinet minister. The match was scheduled to be played at Jerusalem’s Teddy Kollek Stadium. It was to be Argentina’s last friendly prior to the World Cup campaign in Russia. Now, Argentina will enter the extravaganza with just one game under their belt.

Reportedly, the game between was cancelled when Messi refused to go there and said he is a human before a footballer. The report in Radio La Albiceleste, claims all the financial losses due to cancellation will be accomodated by Messi.

The Israeli embassy in Argentina had earlier announced the “suspension” of Saturday’s sold-out game because of what it called “threats and provocations” against Argentina forward and star attraction Lionel Messi.

The warm-up game for Argentina in Jerusalem was hotly opposed by Palestinians, who claim the eastern part of the city, annexed by Israel, as the capital of their future state. The Jewish state considers Jerusalem as its own “indivisible” capital.

Palestinians celebrated the cancellation of the game. In Gaza, people cheered and in Ramallah, the Palestinian FA issued a statement thanking Messi and his colleagues for cancelling the game. “The Palestinian FA thanks Argentina’s players led by star Messi for refusing to be used to serve a non-sporting goal.”

Palestinian FA chairman Jibril Rajoub said: “Values, morals and sport have secured a victory today and a red card was raised at Israel through the cancellation of the game.”

Jerusalem is a highly sensitive zone in the Israel-Palestine conflict. The match, which was originally supposed to be played in Haifa, was moved after Israeli authorities contributed funding to have it moved, which irked the Palestines further following US President Donald Trump’s recognition of the city as Israel’s capital. The US embassy was moved there last month.

At least 125 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire on the Gaza strip since March 30. The sole aim of opponents of the Jerusalem game, Lieberman said, was “to strike at our basic right to self-defence and to bring about the destruction of Israel. We shall not surrender to a group of anti-semites,” he added.

Argentina face Iceland, Nigeria and Croatia in Group D of the World Cup.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd