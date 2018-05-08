Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding celebrations: A look at the gorgeous Punjabi bride in a red Anamika Khanna lehenga

The bride Sonam Kapoor looks resplendent in red, while groom Anand Ahuja looks nothing short of royalty. (Source: Instagram) The bride Sonam Kapoor looks resplendent in red, while groom Anand Ahuja looks nothing short of royalty. (Source: Instagram)

The much awaited day has finally arrived. Bollywood’s favourite fashionista Sonam Kapoor is on her way to tie the knot with Anand Ahuja in a private Sikh wedding ceremony with family and friends in attendance.

For her big day, Sonam chose an Anamika Khanna red lehenga. It comes as no surprise, given her tryst with the designer in the past. Both of them have worked together on numerous occasions to create a multitude of phenomenal Cannes looks. So, it is only expected that for the wedding celebrations, the Veerey Di Wedding would go for something stunning. Going by how beautiful she looks, we think it is worth the effort.

Meanwhile, groom Anand Ahuja looked nothing short of royalty in a pastel sherwani and pagdi (turban). He accessorised his outfit with layered pearl and ruby necklaces.

What Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wore for the pre-wedding celebrations

On May 7, at the mehendi function, the bride was seen in a beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit with delicate gold work on the border of her lehenga and dupatta that she paired with a heavily embroidered blouse. We like how she kept it purley traditional with a heavy gold choker from her mom Sunita Kapoor’s collection which she also wore at the Cannes 2014 red carpet, the all-time favourite jhumkas and a maang tika.

Other than the outfit, what worked out for the best is her make-up with heavily done smokey eyes, well-defined brows and a nude pink lip shade with touches of blush on her cheeks.

The groom too looked dapper in a white bandhgala which he accessorised with a statement brooch.

Prior to this, on May 6, the Kapoors and Ahujas threw another mehendi function, strictly for family and close friends.

The actor looked pretty as a picture in her sombre yet elegant Anuradha Vakil outfit. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, her sharara suit was a vibrant burst of colours.

The dupatta had broad hemlines with golden beaded embellishments, zardosi and intricate gotta patti work. The wide legged pants too had similar golden embellishments and detailed brocade work towards the ends. She chose a pair of statement earrings to round off her look and her hair was mid-parted till the crown and styled into loose, wavy, soft curls.

Meanwhile, groom-to-be Anand Ahuja looked dapper in his pink bandhgala suit and cream pants.

We can’t reiterate enough how stylish the couple looks. What do you think about their wedding style?

