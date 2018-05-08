Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 8: Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra look their glamorous best

Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 8: Sonam Kapoor (C), Deepika Padukone (L), Priyanka Chopra keep their style game strong. (Source: Instagram; AP Images) Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 8: Sonam Kapoor (C), Deepika Padukone (L), Priyanka Chopra keep their style game strong. (Source: Instagram; AP Images)

While yesterday, Sonam Kapoor stunned us with her intricately embroidered Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga during her Mehendi ceremony, the actor, who got married today to Anand Ahuja, enthralled us in a beautiful red Anuradha Vakil lehenga.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, both attended the prestigious Met Gala 2018 looking ravishing as ever. While Chopra lived up to the theme — Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination in a burgundy velvet gown from Ralph Lauren with an intricately jewelled hood from Swarovski, Padukone looked delectably sinful in a gorgeous Prabal Gurung gown.

Here’s a compilation of the fashion outings of Bollywood stars that got paparazzi in a frenzy. Some are to watch out for and the others you would probably want to stay away from.