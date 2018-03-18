Forwarded As Received: Pub aur Public

“But we buddhas are not the ones doing anti-national activities in JNU and we are not blocking traffic during Kawad Yatra.” “But we buddhas are not the ones doing anti-national activities in JNU and we are not blocking traffic during Kawad Yatra.”

Neha, Swastik, Sheetal… pehle, mein maafi mangna chahta hoon… Yes bacchon… “kabhie kabhie ghar ke bacche ghar ke bado ko sikhatein hai”… I understand your anger. But you also understand na, I was only saying to my daughters for their own protection, dont go to pub-shub late night with boys. This is not America or London. You know I allow everything but… this is INDIA… what can you do in this country with Shri Ram Sene type goons??? Trust me my family… they are not just in Mangaluru, people like that are everywhere!!

There is camera and CCTV… SO WHAT?!?!? These ppl beat up young ladies like you Neha, they are all like my daughters and granddaughters… I dont want to say to you don’t go out with friends, don’t enjoy. That is your papa’s job, us grandparents are only meant to spoil our cute sweet grandchildren :)) … But Angad has not put discipline on you… so I only must do…

Swastik, your comments hurt my emotions the most… HOW CAN YOU SAY THAT I AM LIKE THOSE GOONS!! I AM NOT SOME GUNDA… did I spend years serving my nation to hear this from my own family?? They beat up young ladies, use MC BC language in other language… I am a true Indian I don’t hurt women…. I don’t understand all your fancy talk… I don’t have all degrees you do. Does that mean I have no respect?? What is this “control women’s bodies” nonsense… Ask your Daadi, she will tell if I have ever stopped her from doing anything. Angad tell him, when your chachi was made to stay at home, your mother I allowed to go on school trips and all with students… even male music teacher went once… I never stopped her even when my mother was shouting and saying how can you allow?

Beta, let me tell u something… out of love only as your elder… dont be so proudy about youth. Your generation is lucky. By your age, I had to have job, get married, pay rent. BUT you will also get old…

I also have one question for you all (except for my Mrs. of course). You have seen the video of those goons attacking those poor children in the drinking place… Tell me one thing. How many gundas were old men? Maybe leaders. okay… but who was hitting??!! They were also the youthful people!! And why did none of the kids have courage to be witnesses?! You all want to say, ye sab buddhe hain, they dont know about our young fun times… But we buddhas are not the ones doing anti-national activities in JNU and we are not blocking traffic during Kawad Yatra and we are also not beating up people in your alcohol and smoking places…

I only said to my family women, be careful of your honour… and you all attack me like I am a criminal… But do you ask why does youth hate each other so much?!?!

For all the latest Eye News, download Indian Express App