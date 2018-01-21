WhatsApp Uncle explains why you shouldn’t mock the motherland and its leaders

Once you’re out doing a real dhanda, tab tu samjhega. All deals are about making relations. That’s what all this international jhappi-pappi is about. But real leaders aren’t like you and me, even with your MBA. They do deals for THE MOTHERLAND. (Representational Image) Once you’re out doing a real dhanda, tab tu samjhega. All deals are about making relations. That’s what all this international jhappi-pappi is about. But real leaders aren’t like you and me, even with your MBA. They do deals for THE MOTHERLAND. (Representational Image)

“:) :) :) Santa Singh and Banta Singh want to get drunk. Magar there’s no whiskey anywhere!! So Santa says “Banta prah, mera rocket fuel ka jugaadhai…’ Next morning, Banta calls Santa, hungover. “Oh Bhai, mai latrine gaya aur London pauunch gaya”. LOL LOL LOL

My family… see… I also have a sense of humour. But chutkula is chutkula, and deshprem is deshprem. I could not believe my eyes this morning. MY OWN GRANDCHILDREN were sharing a video making fun of PM kyonki Modiji ko jhappi pasand hai! Matlab hadd hi hoti hai. Let me shine the Mohali floodlight on some facts for the youngsters.

Beta Neha, Modiji is not fulfilling some Titanic-wala shauk. He is building relations that are helping India hold its head up high, become an even greater SUPERPOWER. Before, people thought this is a land of snake charmers and elephants. Ab every jhappi makes us better known. So, please keep your jokes in good taste and not against the interests of the nation. Waise, I have noticed that on Facebook you are quite the hugger yourself. (Yes, your daadi let me look at your profile when I was going through her iPad). You don’t have a problem when your Shah Rukhs and Aamirs and Johars do gaal milaake hawa mein chumma. Swastik, listen… tum bade bhai ho. You should explain to Neha instead of doing even worse things, saying no international deals have happened and all, and going on like old-fashioned person about Palestine and all. Dekh beta, these all are ideas from my time, yours is a new world with a New India. Be in sync with your time. Politics sholitics chhod… You think you know everything… Once you’re out doing a real dhanda, tab tu samjhega. All deals are about making relations. That’s what all this international jhappi-pappi is about. But real leaders aren’t like you and me, even with your MBA. They do deals for THE MOTHERLAND.

While India has an honoured guest, my own family is circulating anti-national videos and images. What can i say… My son, can’t even control his own children. ARE YOU SEEING ALL THIS Angad?! Ab chup kyon hai? I told you years ago…bachpan mein one or two tight slaps, and we wouldn’t have to see this day today…

Bachchon, we have all had fun times and masti… I am not some buddha who says don’t tell jokes or make fun… In my young days, I used to make all the ladies laugh with my jokes at office… sometimes even non-veg (wink wink)… but a joke against national interest is not a joke….it is against values of nation, god and family.

For all the latest Eye News, download Indian Express App