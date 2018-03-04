We are not hardwired to be happy: Richard Morgan on the Takeshi Novacs series

No Body rules: Stills from Netflix’s Altered Carbon No Body rules: Stills from Netflix’s Altered Carbon

IT’S taken 15 years for badass Takeshi Kovacs and his antics to get a screen avatar. Written in 2002 by British science fiction and fantasy author Richard Morgan, the movie rights of the book Altered Carbon were optioned by producer Joel Silver and the Warner Bros the same year — reportedly for seven figures. The story has finally debuted on Netflix in an episodic format some weeks ago. Set in 2384 AD, Morgan imagines a world where memories can be stored into a ‘cortical sack’, and be transferred into other human bodies (called sleeves), leaving their older disintegrating bodies behind and allowing the mind to start afresh — with its older memories intact. In this interview, Morgan elaborates on the prophetic nature of science fiction and the post-extropianist dystopian world his characters inhabit. Excerpts:

Under the blues: Snorkelling off the coast of Indonesia’s Derawan Promises to keep: Restoring an 800-year-old synagogue It took Takeshi Kovacs (played by Joel Kinnaman in the show) a long time to get on screen. Do you think a TV rendition is a better bet than what a movie can offer? Maybe in the early nineties, I would have hated the idea of a TV adaptation, TV then just wasn’t good. But since the late ’90s — with HBO and shows like The Sopranos, The Wire etc — TV acquired a gravitas of sorts. Altered Carbon is about 400 pages and there is no way you can cull it down in a two-hour long movie. Everyone knows that the movies will always be a simplified version of the books. But with this new long-form TV format, you have about 10-12 hours. The adjective that I use to describe this new form of storytelling is novelistic. You are reading a novel, you can put down roots in the first episode and then let the story wash over you. The film would have been exciting, but it wouldn’t have captured a tenth of what the book had. Your books are set in a post-extropianist world where people change their bodies and even bring back the dead. Where does this continuous search for perfection and immortality end? We are not hardwired to be happy. We are hardwired to look for happiness constantly. Even if we get the so-called perfectionism, we will be unhappy with it in a short frame of time. It’s inevitable, we will always have the yearning for more — to travel more, push the boundaries of science and see the stars. There is nothing wrong with that. We need to accept this desire as a part of our genetic heritage. We are hardwired to strive. I think a lot of problems that we have as a modern society, and the mistakes we have made in the process, is because of that need for perfection and because of that yearning. We don’t understand that happiness is basically sitting on your arse and doing nothing.

Almost all science fiction writers seem to have an innate ability to prophesy. George Orwell in 1984 or Issac Asimov’s works.

With a genre like science fiction, you could really dream about things in a way that you cannot in other genres. I remember in the ’90s, I was filling out paperwork for renting a car in Vancouver and I thought what might it be like to fill up paperwork for your own body? This is shown in the book and the show is also about this. All this is really extrapolation. I find Orwell excessively gloomy. That book was more than a prophetic warning, I think it was a cry of rage. I think a better vision, in terms of a realistic future, was Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451. He captured the sense that the future will not be bleak and concrete as Orwell’s very grey, soup kitchen, post-Soviet atmosphere. The protagonist in 451 says that nobody did this to us, this was not enforced on us by an evil autocracy, we did it to ourselves. People chose to stop reading, they chose to immerse themselves in a two-dimensional media, and chose to subscribe to 24-hour pornography. All this is a proletarian failure. In 451, everyone is wearing these seashell radios. I walk around London and I see everyone wearing their earphones, and I feel like yes absolutely, Ray was bang on. The book, and also the show, speak about the new, non-conclusive nature of death. I think there is a statement that the book made, and the show is continuing, is the idea that we want to conquer death, and we have all this technology to help us do that. But that doesn’t change the way humans behave — all this conquering makes us do great things and also horrible things. We have ways to make us come back from death, but technology cannot save us, we have to do that ourselves. Some people are ready to go, they have had enough. And that’s not such a terrible thing either. This also brings us to the ever-widening gap between science and religion in contemporary times. That’s the difference between the book and the show. I am an atheist, a materialist. In the book, religion gets a very short shrift. In the show, it is much more elaborated on how people like to integrate their religious beliefs and science. I think religion offers something that is incompatible with things that modern life offers. Religion offers something beyond the curtain. Modern world is tearing down that curtain and saying that look, this is what’s behind it. So, there is a widening gap.

In the Takeshi Kovacs world, you can be a woman and be born into a new sleeve of the opposite sex. Like in the show, a La grandmother is ‘reborn’ as a bearded older black man.

We are framed the way we are because of the body we inhabit. If I was transformed into a female sleeve, over decades I would become more female, just by the sheer physicality of it. But what would it be like to be cross sleeved in terms of gender? What if you inhabit a new sleeve but it’s a different body type? Or dysfunctional? It’s a can of worms. We have just scratched the surface with that. You have written graphic novels, a fantasy trilogy and your work also features in video games. What’s next? It’s been almost ten years since my last sci-fi novel came out. I literally finished a book today. The new novel is called Thin Air, and it’s set on colonised Mars. People who like the Kovac series would be very comfortable in this world. It has the same inner city, noir, grubby underbelly of the world kind of feel to it. It’s grim, gritty, with lots of sex and violence.

