Under the blues: Snorkelling off the coast of Indonesia’s Derawan

Isle of calm: The azure waters of Derawan island, off east Kalimantan in Indonesia.

In a few days, the long line of cottages on stilts in the shallow waters off the coast of Derawan, had extended further out into the sea. The number of rooms had doubled. And if you spend even the briefest of moments on this island, it’s easy to understand why.

I had just retired from a full-time job with hectic deadlines, a tiresome daily commute and the family had promised me a break from routine. Enter Derawan — a tiny volcanic island off the east coast of Indonesia’s larger Kalimantan island.

The island is so small that we circumnavigated it, in less than an hour. Lots of new resorts could be seen coming up, owned by Java-based big shots, but targeted mostly at west European and, perhaps, adventurous American tourists. Our stay on this island, though, was meant to be one of sitting and leisurely gazing at the sea, its constant ebb and flow the only activity on our agenda.

The sea gazing began from the time we woke up. We were staying in log cabins which helped: the gaps in the wooden planks meant we could simply sit outside or even inside our rooms to see the fish and the water. On one occasion, a Dutch lady staying next door, brought out some greens and the turtles came right up to the stairs leading down to the water for a nibble.

Next on our list was snorkeling. And oh, the fun of swimming in those clear waters, being able to see, even touch, some of the sluggish life that lives below the surface. After that, we visited yet another volcanic island, Kakaban, a 30-minute speed boat ride away. The island centre has a lovely freshwater lake, though, the jellyfish have, over time, lost their sting, perhaps because of the sweet water. Some of them have turned transparent, too.

The other big attraction at Kakaban is the sight of manta rays coming for their afternoon feed in the open sea. The first time we went out in a launch to Kakaban, we missed the mantas, so the boatman offered us another ride, the next day. It was an incredible sight and everyone went overboard, literally: we jumped into the water and swam with the mantas. To swim with them in the waters despite the strong current, and the speed at which they swam while we laggards tried to get close, is truly an unforgettable experience.

Our five or six days at Derawan were spent mostly snorkeling all day and even in the evenings; we just could not get enough of it. In contrast, the few women who were part of a rare Indonesian family holidaying on that island, who got into the water after watching us, explained their reluctance saying, “Indonesian women no swim; Indonesian women make babies!”

That was the surprising part — there were few Indonesians holidaying on these islands. There is a sizeable presence of scientists and researchers, however, working on the region’s ecosystem, plant and animal life — but no holiday makers. Perhaps, like us Indians, they too head off to Bali when they want to holiday.

Meanwhile, those new huts which were a work in progress when we arrived, had new occupants by the time we left. Now that is speed.

