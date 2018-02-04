This fest is lit: Get set to go to these literary festivals around the world in 2018

Paper trail: A session at the Jaipur Literature Festival. Paper trail: A session at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

If you’re still reeling from the after-effects of the literature festival in Jaipur, take heart. The year has just begun and there is a whole list of festivals out there for the true bibliophile. Here’s our pick:

Buenos Aires Book Fair, Argentina

April 26 – May 14

Spread over three weeks, with more than a million attendees and hundreds of authors, this is the most important event for the Spanish-speaking world

Sydney Writers’ Festival, New South Wales, Australia

April 30 – May 6

Known as Australia’s biggest celebration of writing and ideas, this annual event has student and professional writers come together across multiple venues. This year, the festival’s main hub will be in Carriageworks, NSW and it promises to feature some of the world’s finest authors.

Hay Festival of Literature and Arts, Wales, United Kingdom

May 24 – June 5

Described famously by former US President Bill Clinton as the Woodstock of the Mind, the Hay Festival is a 10-day extravaganza set in the idyllic setting of Hay-on-the-Wye on the edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park in gorgeous Wales. One of the oldest literary festivals — around since 1988 — the events are ticketed, even though the entry to the festival is not. This year, catch Canadian author Margaret Atwood speaking about her 1985 dystopian masterpiece, The Handmaid’s Tale, with Peter Florence on May 28. Philip Pullman too will be attending.

The Mountain Echoes Literary Festival, Thimpu, Bhutan

August 23 – 28

Picturesque Thimpu will host the ninth edition of the Bhutan literature festival. The line-up for this year hasn’t been announced but previous years have seen prolific writers from mainly South-East Asia in attendance.

Bangalore Literary Festival, The Lalit Ashok, Bangalore, India

October 27-28

After a successful six-year run, the next edition of the Bangalore Literary Festival is expected to be a fiery affair. After all, last year saw sessions such as ‘Silence — The Trolls Are In Session’, ‘Jingoism vs Patriotism’, and speakers ranging from YV Reddy to Mrs Funnybones Twinkle Khanna.

