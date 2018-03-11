The Dear Departed: Our bewilderment over suicides stems from our refusal to acknowledge and accept failures

In our hurry to create a generation of fail-free bots, we never stop to think of the consequences of our inability to face up to disappointments. When loss comes, often unexpectedly, the blow is merciless. (Source: Representational Image) In our hurry to create a generation of fail-free bots, we never stop to think of the consequences of our inability to face up to disappointments. When loss comes, often unexpectedly, the blow is merciless. (Source: Representational Image)

I sit in the verandah, the sun on my back creating a long shadow on the wall. My aunt, who has just lost her son of 17 years, sits beside it. For the longest of periods neither have changed position. I’m here a month after my young cousin hung himself from the ceiling of a room in the house. Time never pauses, but here it seems perched on the anvil of a harsh moment, as if waiting for the mother to break under it. I’m compelled to be the rescuer, but I am not sure I know how.

The average Indian family deals with death and grief in certain ways, a majority of it defined by ritual. But when it comes to suicide, the struggle is enormous and largely dealt with arbitrarily. Much like its treatment of depression and isolation in the very child it helped push to the brink. “He was good at studies, why did he do this?” and other questions tiptoe around conversations stealthily. When my mom called me a month ago to tell me about the tragedy, she preceded the “why” with a nervous defence. “Ye Blue Whale Game kya hoti hai, tujhe pata hai kya (Do you know what this Blue Whale game is about?) Shayad he got caught up in that,” she told me. The refusal of the Indian parent to cast the lens on themselves is sometimes bewildering. I disconnected my mother’s call. Perhaps, things will seem different when I’m closer, I told myself. It didn’t.

Apart from the scandal that surrounds the early surrender of life, suicides often evoke more sympathy for the living “victims” than for the departed. Relatives pour in, offering escape routes rather than a mirror. “He could have come and spoken to us,” offer one; someone else says it’s a cowardly thing to do. I hear each of them in bafflement and wonder if all of us, who at one point of time or other in life were cornered and pushed to excel and achieve, are survivors as well.

My cousin did well in school, topping his class regularly, up until matriculation. Then a slow decline set in, until last year he did the unthinkable — fail at a class exam prior to the Boards. He was offered the short end of the stick as a way of reform. His cellphone was confiscated, his pocket money cut off. Perhaps, what he missed most of all was a soft pat on the back, a chin-up high five to pull him through.

I remember being told repeatedly as a child that I wouldn’t make it, whatever making it meant at that point. I shrugged it off because I had a healthy disregard for evaluation. But not everyone is so lucky. Most of us get tossed around in the wave, and end up broken, or worse, like my cousin, adrift in a sea of what must seem like insurmountable odds.

Perhaps, it is unfair to lay all the blame on the average Indian parent’s shoulders. Everything they do is dictated by a social paradigm. Have two children even if you can only support one; send them to convent schools even though you can’t afford it, and so on. Everyone dreams of a turnover of some sort, a reward for their acquiescence to life’s demands. Our society has always told us that targets are desirable, and, so, under the garb of ‘only wanting good’ for their children, a family or a parent often forgets that targets are only for arrows and bullets. Children dream.

A family can be a repository of great happiness, but it can also be a site of torment. We stake our happiness to the other’s, but, in our desperation for success, we never teach each other to fail and to rise from it with grace. In our hurry to create a generation of fail-free bots, we never stop to think of the consequences of our inability to face up to disappointments. When loss comes, often unexpectedly, the blow is merciless. There is no way to forgive and forget, or, to start afresh.

I stand up and walk away, unable to utter any word of consolation. My mother follows me into the room and chides me for my silence. I wished then, as I wish now, that I had been there to tell my cousin that sometimes, others get it wrong. That it is okay to fail. Life can begin after that.

Manik Sharma is a freelance writer based in Delhi.

