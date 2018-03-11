The Ancient and the Modern

Epic in the times of ordinary: A scene from Karuppu. (Source: Mohan Das Vadakara) Epic in the times of ordinary: A scene from Karuppu. (Source: Mohan Das Vadakara)

What is a suitable story to tell an abandoned child? Theatre director Valavane Koumarane decided that no narrative can be more apt than a play showcasing the story of Karna, from Mahabharata. The great warrior had also been a disowned baby. It would be better still, if the child got the opportunity to live out the epic story. So in 2007, in Chennai, while working with children from SOS Village, an international development organisation, he decided to create the play, Karna. “The committee members were amazed. They told me, ‘You are giving a bad example. The children will do like Karna and become friends with villains,’” says Koumarane. He went ahead anyway, and found that nobody wanted to play the mother, Kunti. All the children wanted to be Karna.

The incident reinforced the foundation on which Koumarane creates his plays — “What we are today is a mingling of stories. The smallest tribal communities to entire nations are based on fundamental myths, which, in the case of India, include the epics, the Mahabharata and the Ramayana,” he says. Karna was the first time Koumarane traced the link between contemporary society and ancient mythology. In the next few years, he built on Karna with his theatre group, Indianostrum Theatre, and developed it into an intense physical play, titled Kunti-Karna, with trained perfomers this time. First presented in a village in Tamil Nadu in 2012, Kunti-Karna was selected to be a part of the Theatre Olympics in Delhi in February this year. Another play by Koumarane which explores the evils of the present through ancient myth, Karuppu, has been shortlisted for the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards, to be held in Delhi in April. Karuppu, meaning dark energy in Tamil, was created in the wake of the Delhi gangrape of 2012 and was first staged in Puducherry in 2014.

Koumarane’s words are accompanied by animated hand gestures, even as he halts occasionally to find the right word, or for somebody to translate for him. Born into a Tamil family in Karaikkal, Puducherry, Koumarane holds a French citizenship too — his father worked with the French army in Puducherry and his grandfather was a policeman who, in his spare time, composed songs for folk theatre. When he was five years old, Koumarane’s father took him to watch a play, and he knew right away that, “I wanted to do theatre and tell stories. I was not able to control this dream. Passion is like a fire. It will burn you if you cannot manage it, it will light you if you can.”

Koumarane was sent to a boarding school in France at age 14 and did theatre right up until college and university, even when he was acquiring a PhD in theoretical physics at the University of Marseilles. “At university, my friends and I created a cultural association, called Centre Culturel De Luminy, and made theatre its primary element. After passing out of the university in 2001, I founded my own company, Natya, which toured the countryside,” he says. For three years, he was an actor at Theatre du Soleil, the renowned theatre company in Paris run by Ariane Mnouchkine. “She has great knowledge of Indian theatre, of Kathakali, acting techniques and methods. From her, I understood the power of Indian theatre,” he says. In 2006, he returned to India to find his roots. “For me, theatre is not, ‘I want to do this for the entertainment of the public’. Doing theatre is to understand who I am. It is a very individual and spiritual journey,” says Koumarane.

Talking about Karuppu, Koumarane says that its origins lay in the common rituals of south India. “We say, ‘Be careful when you are going out in the dark, Karuppu will attack you’, meaning some kind of demon will eat your soul. I strongly believe that, if you have to understand the nature of contemporary society, you have to first understand what are the fundamental beliefs of our society. These rituals of thousands of years stand like a dense forest with their roots deeply penetrated in the lives and lands of people,” he says.

He likes to read books because “nothing goes waste in a play”. To understand the myth of Karuppu, he trawled his way to one of the old Samkhya philosophy, which is based on Purusha or consciousness and Prakriti or energy. “They meet each other and the world is created. There is no creator. Now, what happens if there is disharmony or violence? I wanted to immerse in the relationship between man and woman, and focus on the woman, who is transforming from pure energy to a darkness due to oppression,” he says.

Karuppu shows the evolution of this dark energy through five women: Iphigenia, from Greek mythology, is sacrificed by her father to a deity, and, in Koumarane’s telling is a “pure, innocent form”; the young lover Ophelia, who kills herself; Clytemnestra, who kills her husband; Medea, who kills her children; and, finally, Kali, who destroys Shiva himself. “It is a theatrical experience of the separation of Purusha from Prakriti that destroys the universe. Karuppu depicts a universe absorbing all imbalances, making itself a black hole from which the rebirth of everything anew is possible,” he says.

Koumarane set up Indianostrum Theatre in France in 1997, to enable artistes such as himself to explore Indian folk forms. In India, he set up another group, also called Indianostrum Theatre in 2007, and toured with various Moliere plays across the villages of Tamil Nadu. He found that, unlike the West’s immersion in Greek mythology, there was a disconnect between contemporary India and its epic memories. “We talk of Oedipus complex in the West. Why don’t we talk of the Karna complex in India?” asks Koumarane, who has tried to respond with plays that create a new language on stage, such as the trilogy Land of Ashes, Land of Ashes and Diamonds and 1/3 – motivated by the civil strife in Sri Lanka.

The next production of Indianostrum Theatre — which operates out of a refurbished arthouse cinema in Puducherry — is likely to be called Chandala, which revolves around people who do not belong to the four varnas of Manusmriti. But before that happens, Koumarane will travel to Karaikkal, the small town where he was born, as he usually does before every new production of his is staged. “The beautiful thing is, that there is a temple dedicated to a female poet, Karaikkal Ammaiyar. Imagine, there was a time we built temples for poets,” he says.

