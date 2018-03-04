Pincode: A Watchful Gaze

Clock’s tickin’: This grande dame of railway clocks has been a sombre witness to epoch-making events such as World War II and the nation’s independence. (Source: Sanjoy Mookerjee) Clock’s tickin’: This grande dame of railway clocks has been a sombre witness to epoch-making events such as World War II and the nation’s independence. (Source: Sanjoy Mookerjee)

Undoubtedly, the most celebrated landmark in West Bengal’s Howrah Station complex is the Boro Ghori (meaning “Big Clock” in Bengali), fondly known to the daily railway commuters as the “Big Ben” of Howrah. For more than 90 years now, this clock has been witness to millions of travellers — some weary, some expectant, others embarking on journeys which have changed destinies. Below it, many friendships have been forged, while others have longingly waited for their loved ones — all under its endearing gaze. Yet, how many have paused to know about its story? This icon, situated on the eastern wall of the historic century-old Howrah station building, overlooks the Martyrs’ Memorial, which is dedicated to the railwaymen who sacrificed their lives during World War I. And it’s a sobering thought that while so many railway workers of Howrah station have come and gone, Baro Ghori continues to mark time without a break, relentlessly, since it was installed in 1926.

This twin-faced clock has dials measuring 45 inches in diameter and has an 18-inch long hour hand. The minute hand is 24 inches long. While one of the dials face platforms 1 to 8, the other faces platforms 9 to 14, ensuring its visibility across the old station complex. Manufactured by the Gent’s of UK 92 years back, this legendary clock runs so accurately even today, that over nine lakh passengers — and almost 600 trains using Howrah Station daily, run to its time. Once upon a time, this electro-mechanical clock’s pulsar device boasted of a remote-control mechanism which enabled it to be adjusted from the train control office. However, now this is placed within the clock itself. Of course, the credit of maintaining what’s indulgently labelled the “oldest working railway man” of Howrah Station for so long, definitely goes to the railway technicians, who look after their Baro Ghori.

From its high pedestal, this grande dame of railway clocks has been a sombre witness to epoch-making events such as World War II, India’s freedom struggle and the nation’s independence. It was born when the steam engine was the King of the Railways. And, we hope that it will still be proudly ticking away when the first metro and the first bullet train begin their runs from Howrah Station in the near future.

For all the latest Eye News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya