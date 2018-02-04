Temple Run

Go now! Vote in that online poll deciding the fate of Ram Temple. What, you don’t believe me? (Photo: Thinkstock) Go now! Vote in that online poll deciding the fate of Ram Temple. What, you don’t believe me? (Photo: Thinkstock)

Bachchon, WE SHOULD ALL BE ASHAMED!!! We have been fighting internally on what? Some stupid film? While real issues are going on! For once beta Neha, tu sahi hai… all the Padmaavati/Padmaavat nonsense is distraction from the real issue! On Google, Sharma Uncle showed me something. There is an online voting about Ram Temple… and WE ARE LOSING!

Bachchon, you know I am not a prejudiced person. Angad… tell them… Mr Shaqeel from my office came to our Ludhiana-wala ghar for chai once… But should we allow the terrorists to win? I know what you will say… papa, matter is with courts, let judges decide. But tell me… is INDIA NOT DEMOCRACY? Our PM was elected by us. Who elected judges?

We should not ignore this poll… what does it matter, all this law-shaw? Court said let that Bhansali film release, but Karni Sena warriors are still on the street…

Swastik, what is this link? Your sickular media will say everything is fake that is for TRUE INDIANS… your sources are also from Google… aap dhoondo toh expose, hum dhikaein toh bakwass? This poll has been there for almost one year… just Google search it…

I know sometimes I am hard on you bachchon… but that’s because I want us to be leaders, to think for ourselves. I am ashamed that not one strapping young lad… not Swastik, not Karan, not Shashan not even my own son joined armed forces… Now, when it is time to vote in a poll, everyone is following the pack — you all want jobs and security and to go to mall and party.

You have time to share Facebook posts… Sheetal, you are like my own daughter. Still you have time to share on Facebook “which Friends character are you?” quiz but no time to vote for the issue that faces the nation… Shame on you and Angad. Beta, I made your mother vote. She also complained, but you will all thank me later.

I am not saying don’t do fun, don’t enjoy. What is in achhe din if not fun for all? But for all this — stock market, global television, malls — we must also do our duty for Bharat Mata. Remember my family, this poll is about the two most important things — god and nation. It is a temple to Ram Rajya. Even Gandhiji wanted Ram Rajya. Please don’t ignore it. Go, vote.

