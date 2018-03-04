On a wing and a harness: Putting the spotlight on zipline adventures

One smooth ride: The Jebel Jais Flight in UAE’s Ras al-Khaimah. (Source: Reuters) One smooth ride: The Jebel Jais Flight in UAE’s Ras al-Khaimah. (Source: Reuters)

A new zipline suspended 1,680 metres in the sky and reaching speeds close to 150 kilometres an hour opened in February in UAE’s Ras al-Khaimah, and has been certified by the Guinness World Records as “the longest zip-line on the planet”. Carved into the side of the Jebel Jais mountain, the falcon-shaped zipline, called The Jebel Jais Flight, is 2.83-km-long, and takes visitors atop the peak, to a launch pad 5,512 feet above sea level. For nearly three minutes, as they glide past rocky terrain, riders are suspended above the mountains.

For those looking for a hefty dose of adrenaline coupled with a bird’s eye view of the terrain, zip-lining may be the ideal way to explore a destination — provided the safety measures are all in place, of course. Zipping, also known as aerial ropeslide, consists of a pulley suspended on a cable. It is designed to enable a user to travel from the top to the bottom of the inclined cable, propelled by sheer gravity. Here are four other zip-lining experiences from India and abroad that can offer a fair amount of adrenaline, if not as much as the world’s highest one:

Puerto Rico

It is imperative to mention The Monster zipline in Puerto Rico’s Toro Verde Adventure Park. It opened in 2016 and held the Guinness Record for being the world’s longest zip-line, until the one in Ras al-Khaimah opened. It is now 600m shorter than The Jebel Jais Flight — still as much as the length of 28 football fields. But the topography is way different in Puerto Rico, which offers a stunning view of green mountains, rivers and the forest, in contrast to the rocky mountains of the UAE.

Chiang Mai

Founded in 2007, Flight of the Gibbon is located near the quaint Thai hill town of Chiang Mai, in the village of Mae Kampong. In fact, it is one of the most popular zip-lining experiences in Asia, offering a rainforest experience and a chance to see wild gibbons along the way. Approximately three hours of the zip-lining tour package here also includes obstacles courses, lunch and a waterfall walk.

Neemrana

When it started operations in 2011, Flying Fox Neemrana was India’s first Zipline Tour — a journey above and around the picturesque Neemrana Fort-Palace, using five zip-lines. One has to climb two km to the hilltop before the expedition starts, but it may be worth it since the view below is breathtaking — the fort, the swimming pool, the ridges and Aravalis. The same Swiss company now also operates another zip-line adventure at Kikar Lodge, near Chandigarh, offering views of the Himalayas.

Meghalaya

As much as the forts and palaces of Rajasthan have stunned travellers to India, the landscape of Northeastern India is no less unique. Dawki in Meghalaya, bordering Bangladesh, has been an adventure-lover’s delight for many years. Though, in addition to zipping, there is also the opportunity for scuba diving, trekking, river rafting and cliff jumping — all at one place. But nothing beats the zipline experience with the views below of verdant forests, the Jaintia hills and the crystal clear water of the Umngot river.

For all the latest Eye News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya