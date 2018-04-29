Raazi director Meghna Gulzar: These days we have armchair patriotism

Meghna Gulzar believes emotions like faith, patriotism and love are more internal. Meghna Gulzar believes emotions like faith, patriotism and love are more internal.

When did you come across the story of Calling Sehmat, by former naval officer Harinder Sikka, on which your upcoming film Raazi is based?

This story kept coming to me from different people. Many different people approached me saying: “This is the story. Would you make a film on it?” But for some reason or other, the talks would fall through. There would not be any agreement between the producer and the author. The story of Sehmat kept circling my orbit for the last couple of years. Because of this, I developed a rapport with the author. After a point, he told me that he did not know who would produce the film but he wanted me to direct it. I told him that if you trust me with this material, then let me develop it and take it to a studio. That’s what I did.

How did you adapt the story for the screen?

I picked the core thread of Calling Sehmat and kept it about the girl’s journey. There is a lot of detailing in the book — Sehmat’s backstory, her parents’ story and her story after the 1971 war. For me, the main narrative was about this girl agreeing to take up the challenge of being a spy in Pakistan and her journey through it.

That this girl did not think twice before taking on such a challenge struck a chord with me. Today, we have armchair patriotism. It is quite unbelievable that a young girl would take such a step for her country. Sehmat went much beyond her brief.

Since it is based on a true story, how did you negotiate the sense of responsibility with your directorial craft?

For me, the toughest responsibility I faced was during Talvar (2015) — because I was offering a counter-narrative. Two people were dead. Not to malign them and their memory was a big responsibility. Raazi was easier, primarily because there is a book which was a reference point for me. Before Vishal Sir (Vishal Bhardwaj) started writing Talvar, I needed to put the data together. A lot of research went into it and then we looked at the timeline of events. It became clear that you can’t tell one side of the story. You have to tell both the narratives and then leave it to the audience to decide what they want to believe.

My next film, on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, will also demand rigorous research. It is not going to be a biopic, though. I just know there is this one person who is important in the history of our country, and I want more people to know about him.

How much has the essence of ‘patriotism’ diluted in today’s times?

Personally, I believe emotions like faith, patriotism and love are more internal. The more amplified they are, the more hollow they sound. That’s why I used the term ‘armchair’ patriotism.

You recently mentioned that you handle darker narratives better.

Talvar made me realise that. I thought I would cringe from executing the grim story but that challenged me and made me do a better job. At least, the audience seemed to think that. But it’s completely instinctive. There is no pre-planning.

What’s your perception of women directors trying to make their mark in the industry?

Women trying to direct a movie is not tough anymore. It was difficult when I first started, 18 years ago. I wanted to make Filhaal (2002), which revolved around two women. It was not easy to get a producer or actors since there was nothing for them to do in the traditional sense — it was not a formulaic story. Instead, it was about friendship between two female protagonists and one becoming the surrogate mother of the other’s child. It was only after producer Jhamu Sughand backed the project, that Sushmita Sen and Tabu came on board. Today, filmmaking is content-driven. If you have good content, you will find funding, producer, actors and audience. It does not matter what your gender is.

You kicked off Raazi’s promotion with the song Ae Watan. Was there any particular reason for that?

I find this song very beautiful. The Arijit Singh version of the song, which was released, is not picturised in the film. There is a version which has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and other young singers. The song has two sub-texts — when Sehmat teaches this to school children in Pakistan, they are singing about their country and she about hers.

Are you trying to make a political statement through this film?

The emotional core of the story drew me to it. The politics of it are the layers which other people add. If you, as a viewer, are connected to this girl and her story, then the political layers are not going to exist for you. Like they don’t for me.

You have shot Raazi mainly outdoors.

I prefer shooting outdoors, away from Mumbai, when your energy is focused on the film. The unit becomes one cohesive family. Everyone is working towards the film and no one gets distracted. That energy shows in the film. I always plan for better weather but somehow all my films get made in June-July, including Talvar. Thankfully, the Kashmir schedule was good, as we shot in September. If the pre-production is good, you will have seamless outdoor shoots.

Your father, Gulzar, has often spoken nostalgically about his childhood in Pakistan. Are you as affected by your Pakistan legacy?

Of course, I am. I would love to visit it. When people from there come for cultural exchanges or literary excursions, they are so warm and affectionate. Even when my father goes there, he receives so much warmth. I know that at the core of it, we are all the same. It’s unfortunate that we have these barriers between us.

As a filmmaker, what’s the phase you enjoy the most?

Writing and then editing. I believe a film is made on two tables — writing and editing. I like to be close to my film during all the processes of its making. Luckily for me, the fine technicians I have for this film don’t look at it as an intrusion.

When did you realise that direction is your true calling?

By the time I finished college. I always knew I did not want to be in front of the camera. I knew filmmaking involves several creative processes, including writing. I wanted to be a part of them as it is much more gratifying and challenging.

How was your experience of shooting in Kashmir?

I am glad that, in my lifetime, my son got to visit Kashmir on my film sets. I am also happy that I shot in Kashmir like my parents did. It is still the same beautiful place as it had been in my childhood. I was one-and-a-half years old when my mother was shooting for Kabhi Kabhie. I remember vividly spending time there during Kasme Vaade and Baseraa.

Unfortunately, even if some violence happens anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir, the whole state gets branded. Yes, there is unrest and violence, but you can’t colour the entire state in the same shade. Those incidents take place all over our country. We need to look at the larger picture.

How do you react to such an incident as the Kathua rape?

I am disturbed. We can check these incidents only through strict punishment and swift action. There has to be the fear of god in people who do this.

