It’s a man’s world: Who is afraid of a Feminichi?

What explains the anger of male fans of Malayalam superstars. What explains the anger of male fans of Malayalam superstars.

“Athu ulkollan pattiyila (We couldn’t accept it).” Arif summarises his reaction to actor Parvathy’s criticism of the 2016 Malayalam film Kasaba, in which superstar Mammootty, playing the lead role of a police officer, threatens a female colleague with sexual assault.

During a discussion on women in cinema at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram in December last year, Parvathy had said, “I was definitely disappointed to watch an actor par excellence … say certain dialogues which were not only derogatory but most saddening to a woman…When the hero says it, it gives a licence for many other men to do the same…”

For 31-year-old Arif, a die-hard fan of 66-year-old Mammootty, Parvathy’s words had stung. He manages a Facebook fan page, on which he criticised Parvathy for her remarks. He interpreted it not as an important critique of sexism in cinema but arrogant criticism of a National Award-winning actor that warranted a retaliation.

Over the next few weeks, the full extent of the wrath of the actor’s fan base in Kerala became apparent as Parvathy’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were flooded with hate, abuse and threats. While the official fan club of Mammootty distanced itself from the controversy, those pledging loyalty to the actor went on a rampage, calling the actor feminichi, a slang for feminists. A subsequent song from Parvathy’s upcoming film My Story on YouTube had 1.56 lakh “dislikes”, again indicating the fans’ anger. A comment below, addressing Prithviraj, the actor alongside Parvathy in the song, read, “Sorry Prithvietta, next film make sure Parvathy is not there, I will watch first day, first show.”

“These are people who carry him (Mammootty) in their hearts. If someone abuses your father, would you think twice?” asks Arif, a resident of Fort Kochi, employed in a restaurant in Saudi Arabia. He is currently on leave in Kerala after suffering an accident. Arif, 31, studied till Class XII and enrolled into a computer software course, which he could not complete. He left for Saudi soon after and worked for eight years. “Mammootty plays a thallipoli (bad) police officer, who cusses and talks rudely to women. The movie and the role demand it,” he says.

The fans’ antipathy to Parvathy rests on the “audacity” of a newcomer challenging a veteran actor. Contemporaries criticising the actor is tolerable, but dissent from a “rookie” is not, say fans. “When Kasaba released in 2016, women’s organisations protested. We didn’t say anything. They have a right to do so. Then Revathy chechi (a senior actress) spoke. Again, we didn’t react. Parvathy innale vanna nadi aanu (Parvathy is an actor who came into cinema yesterday). She has no right to insult him and his films,” says Shihas CN, 34, a resident of Kottayam and a member of a local fan club. He was among many fans who point to Mammootty’s humanitarian work as proof of his noble nature. “A seven-year-old needed Rs 4.5 lakh for treatment for his heart condition. If that kid is walking today, it’s because of Mammukka,” he says.

Along with Parvathy, her colleagues at the newly-formed Women in Cinema Collective, an organisation for female artists, were also at the receiving end of fans’ ire.

“They wanted to tarnish the reputation of Mammootty and get publicity,” says Mohammad Anwar, 25, a resident of Palakkad who respects the actor for being a devout Muslim. “He is a gentleman. This was a useless controversy,” he says. He blames “feminist chintagadhi” for it. “Feminism should not be a licence to hurl abuse against men.”

“If by feminism, they want all women in Kerala to stand in liquor shop queues or buy cigarettes at paan shops, I don’t believe in it. I can’t send women in my family for that,” says Shihas, with a hint of defiance.

Mammootty in Kasaba. Mammootty in Kasaba.

“Unlike Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh, here in Kerala, an actor’s fan base has always been limited to cinema. It was never used to get political power,” says CS Venkiteswaran, a film critic. “But now, it’s disturbing that such fans are deciding what’s moral and immoral. They are becoming a sadachara shakti (moral force). They are becoming anti-women and anti-feminist,” he said.

“Her one comment has changed a lot,” says Anish, the administrator of a popular Facebook page that churns out witty and satiric memes on different subjects. When the controversy broke, he was flooded by hundreds of anti-Parvathy memes. “People were really angry.” He says he personally ensured the posts had no obscene language, even if he too is critical of Parvathy.

A month later, police warnings about arresting those behind the cyber abuse have little impact. Comments continue to pour in. The hate remains unchallenged. “Well, you saw how people disliked her song on YouTube. Earlier, there were a lot of people respecting and standing by her. The verdict is left to the Malayali audience, who have brought her up so far. They will decide,” says Anish.

For all the latest Eye News, download Indian Express App