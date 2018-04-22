In Nature, We Trust

Heart of the matter: Dr K Anji Reddy memorial space, in Hyderabad. Heart of the matter: Dr K Anji Reddy memorial space, in Hyderabad.

In literature, trees have often been metaphorically associated with the workings of the soul. In architecture, trees sometimes become the motive of the design itself. In two projects — a memorial space in Hyderabad and a studio in Goa — this idea develops further, where trees line the imagination and cement the structures:

Mozaic Design Studio, Goa

Our studio in Bardez, north Goa, adjoins a private forest. It sits on a colony of plots, spread across 5,000 sq m, where a number of architects and designers have set up homes-cum-offices, in an effort to create an ecosystem of collaboration.

Since we are located at the forest’s edge, it isn’t unusual to have pythons, monkeys, or leopards visit us. The transparent building makes it possible to blend seamlessly with the wooded natural environment. As a practice, we have always been conscious of the symbiotic relationship we share with the natural world around. We have a permaculture garden on the site which offers us fruits and vegetables throughout the year. Almost all the trees — love apple, flame of the forest or palash, and the medicinal drumstick — are native to the area and many are seasonal, so they shed leaves at different times of the year and support the animal life with berries and fruits. Some of the spaces are open to let birds fly through. So it’s not uncommon to see golden orioles, coppersmith barbettes, kingfishers or the Indian pittas perched on the lemon, sweet tamarind or mango trees.

Walking through a thick forest, there’s always an element of surprise and tension which makes one develop a respect for it. Your senses come alive as you are aware of every sound, touch and smell.

Our biggest challenge is not just managing energy and water resources but the noise and disharmony caused by development that disturbs. We need to find ways to make buildings disappear and allow nature to take over, using as little of its resources and taking away as little of its natural beauty. Therein lies the harmony we are all seeking.

— Dean D’Cruz,

Principal, Mozaic Design Studio, Goa

Dr K Anji Reddy Memorial, Hyderabad

For a memorial in Hyderabad for scientist and entrepreneur Dr K Anji Reddy, we were given the site that was part of his farmhouse. The 1.2-acre location was the path Dr Reddy would take from his residence in the farmhouse to his adjacent laboratory. The existing trees which lined this path — silver oak, gulmohar, ashoka, casuarina, palm — became the answers to questions about his life. The design of the premises incorporated the trees well to reflect Dr Reddy’s life. His humble beginnings, from being a farmer’s son to a successful businessman, can be seen in the silver oaks avenue, and along the line of ashoka trees — where the textured flooring, from rough to semi-polished, culminates in a lawn with Bodhi trees, the symbol of enlightenment. The grid of gulmohar trees leads to a linear waterbody, which has a void in the centre, evocative of his absence. The memorial is informal in its language and set to human scale, allowing people to feel connected to nature and the man himself. One sees the gulmohar arching over the waterbody and the reflection of the changing sky, lending the whole space a transformative ambience.

— Sanjay Mohe, Principal,

Mindspace Architects, Bengaluru

