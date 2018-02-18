‘I know how elections work, our people do sell out’

Still burning bright: The English translation of JV Pawar’s Dalit Panthers: An Authoritative History has recently been released. (Source: Prashant Nadkar) Still burning bright: The English translation of JV Pawar’s Dalit Panthers: An Authoritative History has recently been released. (Source: Prashant Nadkar)

The general secretary of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, and one of the founders of the Dalit Panther movement of the ’70s, JV Pawar is a battle-hardened man. But, he has always found time to engage in literary pursuits. Among his most sought-after works is a book documenting the activities of the Dalit Panther, the militant group that fought for Dalit rights in the 1970s: Dalit Panthers: An Authoritative History, was first published in Marathi in 2010. The English translation of that book was recently released. In this interview, Pawar looks back on his days as a Panther leader, talks about the Dalit movement now, the Bhima Koregaon protests and why the support they received may not translate into votes. Edited excerpts:

In the book, you speak of the time when people were penalised if they sat while the national anthem played in the cinema hall. You also speak of the ban on beef. The issues don’t seem to have changed.

And they never will. Political parties don’t allow these issues to die or go stale. Another such subject is Kashmir. Babasaheb was against imposing Article 370; it was temporary. But today, it is as good as permanent. This hyper-nationalism we are witnessing today is not new either; we saw this at the time of Indira Gandhi, too. Politicians use these issues to gloss over their corruption and fake promises, and people buy into it.

How do you view the appropriation of Ambedkar and the iconoclasm around him?

It’s a mere political game. They claim to respect Babasaheb but the BJP also constantly talks about changing the Constitution. Atrocities against Dalits are taking place every day, and people see that. If they lay claim on Babasaheb, why not his people too? The Hindutva agenda of a Hindu rashtra has been in place since the formation of RSS. They would have succeeded if it were not for the resistance by Dalit leaders like Jyotirao Phule and Ambedkar.

How do you see the RSS ideology that no more considers the Dalit-Bahujans outside of the four varna system, but as part of the Hindu majority?

It’s the same issue Ambedkar had with Gandhi. Gandhi called us all Harijan, the people of god, but Ambedkar said if that were true, Dalits would be treated as equals. Not much has changed in the time, casteism exists even today.

Has the appropriation led to the emergence of new symbols for the movement, such as Bhima Koregaon?

Perhaps. What I do see is that more and more Dalits are asserting caste. This is uniting them, as we saw during the protests in Maharashtra in January.

What is the likely long-term impact of the Bhima Koregaon protests?

Politically, it has made Bharipa a notable party now, likely to be courted by other big parties during the 2019 elections. But, I don’t see all of that support convert into votes for us. I know how elections work; our people do sell out. One day, they praise Ambedkar and the next day, they join other parties in exchange of a mere assurance of a seat.

Dalit Panther consolidated support at the time. Why are Dalit groups in Maharashtra unable to do the same today?

Times have changed. Things were so bad for Dalits at the time that we had very little to lose. Now, part of the community has moved out of bastis to houses.

Many have stable jobs. Why would they risk everything to take on the system?

Ambedkar stressed on the role of women in the movement. Yet, both Dalit Panther as well as current Dalit politics in Maharashtra does not see them at the forefront or as a face on a party poster.

Dalit Panther was a militant group and it would not have been safe to have women roaming with us when we took on armed men. We did have a women’s wing that worked on the ground for us. Politically, yes, I accept that patriarchy has been tough to let go of. We do try to change that in Bharipa. We have women at several key positions in the party.

Why do prominent Dalit leaders get limited to their pockets, unable to go beyond those, be it Dalit Panther or even Periyar?

Caste is so deep-rooted that it exists and divides even those within the Dalit-Bahujan community. People from a certain sub-caste eventually trust the leader who they think is their own.

What do you think of the young Dalit voices on social media, most of whom are disillusioned by the older Dalit leaders?

They are creating awareness, I agree, but can they bring about change? Change comes through politics. A social movement functions in the backdrop while it’s electoral politics that really changes lives at ground level. It’s also why Babasaheb chose that route.

