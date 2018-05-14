Forwarded as Received: Piecing The Tukdes Together

Bacchon, remember… we cannot have evidence of Pakistanis helping build our nation…. just as ppl cannot live life if they remember all who betrayed them…. Bacchon, remember… we cannot have evidence of Pakistanis helping build our nation…. just as ppl cannot live life if they remember all who betrayed them….

My family, u know i am not the kind of man to give lessons, or to say mere vachan hi hai saashan!… but something made me very very very sad… to u all, especially you, beta Angad, i did my best to give Indian culture and values… but I see only disrespect for our ancient traditions and history…

I thought Neha would say “wow daadu! WOW! So AWESOME that Tripura has youngest CM after videsh premi communists!”… instead all my grandchildren do is make fun of young nationalist achievers… Yes, some ppl of BJP have said internet was there in Mahabharat times because of Sanjaya… but do you all even know him…. I did some internet google searching… if sickular leaders had told you about Ancient Greece kahani of Cassandra you would all be saying Jai jai! PLZ SEE allancientwisdomisindianwisdom.net and biplabisboss.in to get all TRUE facts… not fake news like Amitbhai has warned.

Bacchon i feel like Sanjaya/Cassandra… i see all bad things happening… even future… but no one i love listens to me… My own son does not tell his wife and children, does not explain them with love about the ancient wisdom of our country… even the education system has let you down bacchon EVEN EDUCATION SYSTEM.

When i was a young wippersnapper like you Swastik i lived by one shloka… Janani, janmabhoomi, janmishiya swargaadapi… I hope you are nice to ur mother… because U ARE MEAN TO MOTHERLAND…. I never thought my own grandson… vaaris of this parivaar… would support man who divided India… who shattered dream of Akhand Bharat….

Ek toh i dont understand… you toh studied real subjects like science and economics… why all this history shistry gets you so kinkartavyavimoodh… Long before JNU anti nationals, Jinnah was the original leader of tukde tukde gang… U all cant imagine but we could have jalebi in Amritsar and lassi in Lahore when I was baby boy… U know abt what all happened in Partition… THAT IS HISTORY… how can Indians say “Hey lets keep photo of the man who broke us”…

Beta Sheetal… u explain to these kids… history is for country like remembering is for life… in NEW INDIA we must remember people and achievements that make us happy… that say SUPERPOWER… instead of kids watching all this Avenger nonsense they shld see real infinity war against adharma…. JAI SHRI RAM…

This is not abt secularism or anything… Im not saying remove M from AMU…

