Families in Food: Southern Comfort

The adjective “lazy” can never be applied to a Sunday morning at Matunga’s Cafe Madras in Mumbai. Uniformed waiters dash across the marble floor, up and down the small wooden staircase, carrying trays loaded with idlis, vadas and dosas to hungry customers seated at the formica-topped tables. Outside, a long line of people awaits their turn to be seated inside the small eatery. At the cash counter, one of the Kamath brothers — Jaiprakash or Devavrat — or their father, Jagdish, will be seated, tallying all the bills or taking orders for parcels to go.

For many years, in fact, Cafe Madras has been this busy — not for nothing is it a fixture on nearly every list of the city’s must-visit eateries. “Many of our customers have been coming to us for a long time. For them, it’s as much about the memory as it is about the food,” says Devavrat, as he pours his filter coffee from the tumbler into its accompanying davara. “But everyday, we have a few new customers who have just heard or read about us. We’re proud that we can still win over new customers.”

In business for 78 years, Madras Cafe was established in 1940 by Gopal Kamath, Devavrat’s grandfather, in partnership with a Tamil friend. At the time, the Kamath family already had a restaurant called Gopal Krishna which was set up in 1936, in Malad. “My grandfather had moved to the city in search of work when he was very young. He first began working as a cook, since our community (Goud Saraswat Brahmins from Udipi) is well known for its cooking skills,” says Devavrat. Gopal was a self-made man and when his partner at Cafe Madras offered to sell him the whole business within a few years of opening, Gopal was more than prepared to meet the challenge of running two restaurants. At the time, Matunga was populated mostly by south Indians who had moved to Mumbai to fill clerical positions that had opened up in a rapidly expanding city. Much like the khanawals of Byculla-Parel that catered to those who laboured in Mumbai’s mills, there were a number of “lunch homes” and hotels in the Dadar-Matunga-Sion stretch which provided sustenance and comfort to the South Indian migrants, many of them young bachelors.

Decades passed, many of the old establishments and boarding houses wound up, and the demographics changed. While most of Cafe Madras’s earliest customers were South Indian, many are now local Gujaratis. For the eatery, a key challenge is to remain true to its roots, while keeping pace with the demands of time. Fried snacks like banana fritters are off the menu and new items like the nutritious ragi dosa have been included. Indulgent items like the idli butter podi — invented a decade ago by slathering hot idlis with fresh white butter and molga podi — remain popular, but the biggest draws continue to be dishes like rasam vada, sambar vada and filter coffee (brewed from their in-house blend made in Vakola).

For sometime now, the Kamaths have been considering an expansion to other parts of the city. Right now, they sell preservative-free packaged snacks, coffee powder, papads, pickles and the much loved molga podi; and, nine months ago, they opened a grocery store called Cornucopia next door to the cafe, which stocks gourmet and artisanal products. They don’t want to rush into anything, though, says Devavrat. “We have to be very careful about how we take the business forward. We don’t want to dilute the quality that we are known for.”

