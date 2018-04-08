Families in Food: Puneri Plate

Shudh, desi romance: Kishore Sarpotdar at PGH. (Source: Arul Horizon) Shudh, desi romance: Kishore Sarpotdar at PGH. (Source: Arul Horizon)

Posters of the five Manache (revered) Ganpati and a collage of the city’s heritage spots greet visitors as they climb up the narrow staircase into the waiting room of Alpo Pahar, the dining hall-cum-restaurant at the Poona Guest House. However, most people stick to calling it PGH, the fiercely proud Puneri restaurant that has been serving Maharashtrian food since 1935.

Started by Nanasaheb Sarpotdar, on the ground floor of the Laxmi Road building where PGH now stands, the restaurant was initially called the Poona Refreshment House. Nanasaheb, a cinema buff, had come to Pune from the Konkan region to make good Marathi cinema. He started the Aryan Film Studio in Peshwe Park and during his short life span of 40 years, made 49 silent films, including ones that launched Lalita (then Ambu) Pawar and Durga Khote. “But films weren’t a reliable business. He wanted something that gave him a reliable source of income. So he started the refreshment house which served Maharashtrian snacks. At that time, Poona had many film studios, and artistes from all over Maharashtra would come here, but places to stay in were few. Soon, he bought the upper storeys of the building and started the guest house with 14 rooms. In the adjoining rooms, he started the dining hall. At that time, snacks were served downstairs and meals were served upstairs. Over time, the ground floor was sold off and this space became a restaurant-cum-dining hall,” says Kishore Sarpotdar, the third-generation owner of PGH. The entire Sarpotdar family — Kishore, his wife Sadhana and son Sanat, his brother Abhay and his wife Sharmila — is actively involved in the functioning of PGH, which not only runs the restaurant, but operates a booming catering business out of the same kitchen.

Even after Nanasaheb’s death, the family stuck to its decision to sell only Maharashtrian food, even though, by then, there was stiff competition from restaurants offering Punjabi and Chinese cuisines in the city. “We have made minor changes — we used to cook on woodfire, then we started using coal and now we have gas cylinders. Our thali was initially Puneri only, then gradually food from other regions started getting served. We saw how there was a rage for Konkan food like dadpe pohe and dalimbi usal or Kolhapuri and Marathwada-Vidharba items like wada bhaat, so we expanded our repertoire. But one thing has remained constant. We serve only authentic Maharashtrian fare,” says Kishore.

The decision is not just about business, says Kishore, but about regional pride. He says, “The sub-standard status given to Maharashtrian food in our own state pains us. People will go to a Punjabi restaurant and pay Rs 100 for green peas masala but matar usal, which has the same ingredients, is considered “overpriced” at Rs 60. People will pay Rs 150 for fried rice but turn their noses at the same price for masale bhat. So we started the system of offering combination meals, to make it worth the price for people to try local fare.” Some of the dishes here are a rarity on restaurant menus. Like the dadpe pohe or their seasonal vegetable fare like fansachi sabji (jackfruit curry).

Kishore, now the president of the Pune Catering Association and secretary of the Pune Restaurant and Hotel Association, also organises Maharashtrian food competitions twice a year besides conducting several training workshops at PGH for anyone willing to learn Maharashtrian delicacies.

Kishore’s son Sanat, who has joined the business after an MBA degree in marketing, just like his father, now wishes to expand to a swankier location. “If we move to a better location and work on the ambience, we can charge better rates,” says the youngster.

There are also plans to leverage social media and tie up with platforms like Zomato, as well as plans to revive a food truck. “In the ’80s, when no one had heard of the term food truck, we started a mobile food service of PGH. It used to be parked at the RTO chowk in the mornings and the Sarasbaug circle in the evenings, serving snack and rice items, mostly. Now, my son is planning another. History does repeat itself,” says Kishore.

For all the latest Eye News, download Indian Express App