Fresh off the Oven: A legacy bakery in Panchgani tries to keep up with the times

Established in 1901” — thus reads an engraved sign on the exterior of the MV Roach Bakery in main Panchgani market, a hill station close to Pune. It’s 3.30 pm and the bakery has just opened for its second shift of the day. Clad in a t-shirt and shorts, 43-year-old Christopher Savio Roach, fourth-generation owner of the bakery, is at the counter while his mother Ruth is resting in the room behind. It takes some time to convince the reticent bachelor to open up before he finally agrees to share the story of Panchgani’s oldest bakery and one of the most famous landmarks in the region.

It was Christopher’s great-grandfather, Manuel Vincent Roach, who founded the bakery after moving from Pune, then Poona. “He was originally from Portugal and later moved to Goa, and then Poona, where he opened a bakery called Roach & D’Souza, with his son-in-law. The latter moved to London, so my great-grandfather came to Panchgani and started this bakery. At that time, British officers would settle with their families in Panchgani. They were our main clientele. Them and the rich Indians who entertained these officers and had parties. Later, even the foreign prisoners-of-war began to come,” says Christopher.

The customers who keep walking in now are a far cry from the British elite that the bakery catered to in the past: school children asking for packets of wafers and snacks, a tourist who walks in to buy a small bottle of readymade jam and a man who comes in for a cold drink. None of them asks for the tempting cream rolls, ginger biscuits or brun paos fresh from the oven. Probably realising that selling bread alone won’t suffice, Christopher has added a lot of new items since he took over in 2010, after his dad’s death — from soaps to brushes, wafers and chocolates to even handmade paper bags.

Is business okay? “Obviously it isn’t as much as it used to be, but we manage. A lot of things have changed. We stopped making items like the small glass cakes and ribbon cakes. Actually, the entire cake section was stopped a few years ago. Nowadays, people prefer the fancy cakes in fondant, no place for good old butter and cream cakes,” he complains.

What’s still popular, though, are the traditional items like the cream rolls, jam tarts and the butter beans — shaped like a bean with a strawberry cream-filled centre and topped with generous amounts of chocolate cream. What has changed over time is the price, from a dozen cream rolls for Rs 4, when Christopher started helping his father Brian in his teens, to a single roll costing Rs 15 today.

Over the past few years, the bakery tried to introduce newer items too, to keep up with the times — like whole-wheat grain bread, for example. They didn’t find many takers though. “All these readymade breads came in and people can get it home delivered. So I guess many started taking those breads. What they don’t realise is that most of it is white bread with just caramel colour in it,” he says.

Barring these minor changes, though, there hasn’t been any makeover at the bakery, which is also where Christopher and his mother live. Behind the sales counter is an adjoining room which is the family kitchen and beyond that are two bedrooms. On the right is a large room, occupied by a massive woodfire oven at the centre, with a chimney connected to it.

“Today’s bakeries use electric or gas ovens. Ours is one of the few that still uses a woodfire oven,” he says. About renovation plans, Christopher says, “We want to, but my mom has refused to get a loan, so I guess it will have to wait.”

With both his siblings settled abroad, though, Christopher isn’t sure if there is anyone to take over from him. “Who is going to take over this crumbling old place now? We are not doing badly, but I guess it is not going to tempt someone either. My brother keeps saying he might come but I don’t know,” his voice trails off, as he rushes to attend to two women who have just walked in.

