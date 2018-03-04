Down in Jungleland: Thank You, Now I’ll Eat You

The Naegleria fowleri amoeba can dissolve our blood-brain barrier before eating the brain’s neurons. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The Naegleria fowleri amoeba can dissolve our blood-brain barrier before eating the brain’s neurons. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

They must be the most reviled group of living creatures on earth — and there are thousands and thousands of them: Creatures that fatten themselves at the cost of others, literally living off the fat of their hosts. “Parasite” is a word you normally spit out rather than say. And, oh yes, they are weasel-clever. For some — like ticks and fleas and leeches — who feed off the blood of their hosts, it makes no sense to kill their hosts. But if it serves their purpose, they will do so, usually diabolically.

There’s one charming fungus whose spores infect a species of carpenter ant on the forest floor. When they are ready to go forth and multiply, they mess with the ant’s brains. They make it climb up a stalk or leaf to a height of about one foot above the ground — where the humidity and temperature is just right for them — and shut the ant down till it dies. Then, horrifically thin fungal threads emerge from the ant’s body and begin showering the ants below on the forest floor with fresh fungal spores — carrying on the good work.

Wasps are notorious for this kind of thing. Their modus operandi is basically the same. The “host” is stung just once and anesthetized — an egg is deposited on it and the nest sealed off as mama wasp takes off. The hideous grub that hatches now has fresh living meat to feed off and grow. Some are diabolically programmed so that they first go for the (juicier) fatty and non-essential-to-life parts of the zombie spider or cockroach. The finer details of the techniques employed may differ as may be the psychology involved.

The wasp that uses the ladybird for this purpose has a different approach: ladybirds are tough and brightly coloured and when attacked (except by this sweet mama wasp) emits a revolting poison. After the wasp egg hatches — inside the ladybird — it eats its way through the insect till it bursts forth between the

ladybird’s legs, where it spins a cocoon and sits snug and safe (like with SPG cover), making the ladybird wave and thrash if a predator approaches. But ladybirds are tough dudes (and dudettes) and they say a quarter of those attacked thus by the wasp actually survive the mauling.

Then there are the sweeties which mess with our own minds. The influenza virus first urges us to go to parties or jostle with the masses so that we sneeze in public (and into people’s drinks) and introduce it to all and sundry. It knows that all too soon we’d be bedridden and its chances of meeting interesting people will be virtually nil. The rabies virus does this with dogs and other animals, except that it irritates its host so much that it forces it to bite mindlessly — and thus spread itself. It also knows that the host is doomed, so the quicker it can get away from it the better. Then, of course, there’s that charismatic single-celled creature: Toxoplasma gondii, which can only reproduce in the guts of cats. So, it makes rats gung-ho in front of cats — and thus get eaten — so it can get back “home” as it were. It infects people too — 30 to 60 percent of us according to one estimate — and is suspected of making men do stupid and rash things while driving (that explains a lot).

The pork tapeworm is, of course, famous: if we ingest the eggs and they hatch in the stomach and the little worms enter the bloodstream, they go to the brain. Possibly, they use an enzyme to break through the blood-brain barrier so they can get right in and mess you up with headaches, seizures and even death.

More deadly, with a 97 per cent kill rate, but thankfully extremely rare, is the amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, which may go up our noses when we swim in freshwater ponds, lakes, rivers and even swimming pools and head for the brain. It too has enzymes which apparently dissolve the blood-brain barrier and then begins to eat the brain’s neurons, leaving you with just two dreadful weeks of life.

And then, of course, there are those that mess with our economies and banks, or allow our economies and banks to be messed with — and disappear over the horizon, fat and free for the rest of their lives.

