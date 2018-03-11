Down in jungeland: Hanging with Rhesus

Unlike dogs, who will become your lifelong friends if you feed them once, monkeys grab what is offered to them as if it’s their birthright — and try to snatch more. (Source: Ranjit Lal) Unlike dogs, who will become your lifelong friends if you feed them once, monkeys grab what is offered to them as if it’s their birthright — and try to snatch more. (Source: Ranjit Lal)

I’ve been walking on the Northern Ridge in Delhi regularly for the last 30 plus years and if one denizen has done very well there in this period — far too well, in fact — it is the Rhesus macaque. Already the park is bursting at the seams with monkeys. You can see them spread all over Rajpur Road and Chhatra Marg opposite Delhi University, as banana sellers squat by the park wall, waiting for people to buy their produce and feed the monkeys. Shortly, a new crop of babies will be born, clinging to their moms’ tummies and gazing at the world with wide innocent eyes.

If you walk inside the park, you need to have your wits about you (and a stick in hand for moral support). It’s not that the simians have any malafide intent. It’s just that the pathways winding through the park can be really narrow and well shaded — and paved with rocks that seem exactly the same shade as a monkey’s back. That twig you saw lying across the path and nearly stepped on is a monkey’s tail. If you, god forbid, step on or trip over a monkey’s tail, the consequences can be calamitous, especially since a full-grown rhesus has canines that seem to have come off a saber-toothed tiger. So it’s best to scan the path ahead and keep as much as possible to the centre. The best tactic is to ignore them and pass them by, without changing your gait at all. Just be careful about not accidentally tripping over a rock or sneezing or doing anything out of the ordinary — they don’t like sudden moves, and neither will you. Some will grunt threateningly as you go past, to let you know that you’re under surveillance and they’re ready for action. Unlike the rhesus in our holy cities, they do not deprive you of your spectacles or snatch your smartphone, though it would be foolish to walk through the park munching a bag of chips.

To be sure, they’re hugely patronised. Papaya, mango, banana, and parantha parties are regularly thrown for them by people — because some favour has been asked for from the powers above. Unlike dogs, who will become your lifelong friends if you feed them even once, the monkeys grab what is offered to them as if it’s their birthright — and then try to snatch more. There’s no love lost, here. There’s tension and frisson and naked greed in the air. Most of the adults here tend to be obese and ponderous, but don’t let that fool you for one second. When clans go to war (which happens often), these heavyweight brawlers can put on a frightening turn of speed as they chase each other, grunting ferociously. When a horde comes pouring out of the trees in pursuit of a rival clan, that has perhaps infringed upon inches of its territory (or filched a maiden), it’s best to stop in your tracks and wait for the dust to settle. Hand-to-hand (and canine-to-canine) combat by two generals is usually accompanied by flying fur and dust, shrieks and screams.

Unlike so many current “culture-protectors”, the Ridge rhesus view the happy courting (human) couples in the park with benign tolerance — their sentiments are not at all hurt by what goes on. Unsurprising, considering their broad-minded approach to such matters with regard to their own progeny, who get up to all kinds of wicked shenanigans at a shockingly tender age, often in full view of their elders! But yes, you have to mind your manners (and step) around Dussehra time, when the big dada studs, sporting lurid scarlet posteriors, go looking for the girls. But what’s nice to know is, every power-hungry dada who wants to become a simian don can only achieve his goal if he makes an impression on the ladies — for which it may be necessary to kiss and play with their babies (I have witnessed this)!

More than the adults, it’s the baba-log you have to watch out for. When at play, they often have no i dea of where they’re rumbling or tumbling. Or, the fact that they may be right above you when they happily sprinkle…

Ranjit Lal is an author, environmentalist and bird watcher.

