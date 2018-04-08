By The Book: Paint Me a New World

Don McLean’s Vincent Can’t Sleep (L) and Sarah Suzuki’s Yayoi Kusama: From Here to Infinity. Don McLean’s Vincent Can’t Sleep (L) and Sarah Suzuki’s Yayoi Kusama: From Here to Infinity.

From 2012, the International Association of Arts (IAA) began celebrating April 15 — the birthday of the Italian Renaissance maestro, Leonardo da Vinci — as World Art Day to foster awareness of the incredible potential of the fine arts. We had brought you our pick of Indian art books before the India Art Fair this year. This week, a look at some of the best international art biographies.

“Starry, starry night, paint your palette blue and grey,” sang Don McLean in his homage to Dutch master Vincent Van Gogh. A personal favourite, this recent release, Vincent Can’t Sleep (2017, Penguin Random House), by Barbara Rosenstock and illustrator Mary GrandPré is the story of the post-Impressionist painter who would rove the countryside on sleepless nights, absorbing the colours of the night life, which he would go on to translate into his many paintings over his career. Never cherished during his lifetime, Van Gogh died at 37, but not before he had left behind testaments of his immense talent. A tender, poetic book (appropriate for 5+), it looks at Van Gogh’s unique artistic vision that was shaped by his unusual childhood.

A friend in the United States introduced us to Monica Brown and illustrator John Parra’s Frida Kahlo and her Animalitos (2017, NorthSouth Books) and we have been waiting eagerly for it to be available in India, which it finally is. Even though it’s expensive at nearly Rs 1,000, it’s a wonderfully vivid introduction to the Mexican painter’s childhood that was spent in the company of animals — birds and cats (a black one at that) and monkeys and even a fawn, all of which went on to influence her art practice later in life. There have been many biographies of Kahlo, but what sets this one apart is Parra’s acrylic paintings. They are folksy and suffused with colour, offering a glimpse into Kahlo’s — and contemporary Mexico’s — cultural milieu, that nourished and challenged the iconic painter. Appropriate for 5+.

Monica Brown’s Frida Kahlo and her Animalitos (L) and In The Noisy Paintbox by Barbara Rosenstock and Mary Grand Pré. Monica Brown’s Frida Kahlo and her Animalitos (L) and In The Noisy Paintbox by Barbara Rosenstock and Mary Grand Pré.

Last year also saw the publication of Museum of Modern Art curator Sarah Suzuki’s biography of contemporary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, Yayoi Kusama: From Here to Infinity (2017, MoMA). Also a sculptor, poet, installation and performance artist, 89-year-old Kusama is one of the most influential abstractionists to have come out of Japan, whose use of polka dots have become her artistic leitmotif. In this biographical sketch appropriate for 7+ year-olds, Suzuki speaks of Kusuma’s difficult childhood and how she came to envisage the world in dots. This would become a lifelong quest, taking her around the world, from Europe to America, as she explored it across mediums.

In The Noisy Paintbox: Colours and Sounds of Kandinsky’s Abstract Art (2014, Knopf), Barbara Rosenstock and Mary Grand Pré teamed up to tell the story of a little boy who is every adult’s dream: the child who is polite and meticulous, who studies maths and plays the piano with equal aplomb. It’s only when he is sent for his art lessons that Wassily Kandinsky dithers. Instead of the still life and portraits that his teacher instructs him on, he is led by the music that seems to emanate from his paintbox. He fills his artbook with a riotous celebration of colours, but what will the adults think of him now? Rosenstock and Pré trace the life of one of the world’s early abstractionists; the text is a delightful introduction to both the shades and the musical strains that guided Kandinsky’s journey and how the arts fed off each other in his life. Appropriate for 5+.

