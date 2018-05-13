AR Venkatachalapathy says Subramania Bharati has become a posthumous bestseller

With globalisation we have entered a new and more stringent intellectual property regime. With globalisation we have entered a new and more stringent intellectual property regime.

Subramania Bharati has been an obsession for AR Venkatachalapathy, professor, Madras Institute of Development Studies, Chennai, since his school days. A bilingual social historian, who writes in Tamil and English, Venkatachalapathy has done pioneering research on Bharati. Who Owns That Song?: The Battle for Subramania Bharati’s Copyright (Juggernaut) is a story of the events that led to the nationalisation of the great poet’s work. In this interview, Venkatachalapathy speaks of his fascination with Bharati and his relevance today.

When did you become interested in Subramania Bharati?

1981–82 was Bharati’s birth centenary year. I was a Class X student in Chennai. There were a lot of cultural events associated with Bharati across the state. That was how I got introduced to Bharati. Around this time, I also got interested in (freedom fighter) VO Chidambaram Pillai. I started looking for material on him and discovered that there was no authentic biography on VOC. I started looking for original archival material. As Bharati was a close associate of VOC in the freedom struggle, I went looking for the journals that Bharati edited. Since then, Bharati continues to be a major inspiration.

Bharati, we know, was supremely confident of his abilities as a writer. However, almost a decade after his death Bharati becomes popular, a writer of the masses. What explains the delay?

Firstly, very little of Bharati’s works were published in his lifetime. Even the published works were not available in book form. Two, for over 10 years of a rather short life, he was exiled in Puducherry to escape the British police and he was cut-off from Tamil Nadu. Third, as Bharati himself has mentioned, Tamil publishing was still in its infancy.

From the 1920s, there was great turbulence in the political climate in the wake of the boycott of the Simon Commission, Civil Disobedience Movement and so on. Mass movements began in the state and Bharati’s patriotic poems became hugely popular. By this time, the Dravidian Movement, the Tamil movement and the labour movement were also on the rise. Bharati’s writings addressed most of the issues that these movements were highlighting. Another aspect was the emergence of literary modernism in Tamil literature in the 1930s. Bharati’s unpublished writings were being collected and published during this time. Writers associated with the modernist movement — the Manikkodi group, especially Pudumaippithan — were inspired by Bharati. Even Periyar, who was dismissive of Bharati from the late 1920s, endorsed him in the mid-1920s.

The arrival of new media such as gramophone and the talkie gave a new fillip to his songs. In 1934, Jeshinglal K Mehta, a Marwari businessman, acquired the broadcast rights. He, however, was not successful in exploiting Bharati’s potential. But people were already singing his songs in the streets and on the stage. It is only after AV Meiyappan entered the scene that the commercial value of Bharati’s verses was discovered. The runaway success of Naam Iruvar, an AVM production, which had Bharati’s songs, confirmed the popularity of the poet among the masses.

Has all of his writings been traced and published?

It was only after his death that Bharati’s writings were systematically published by his half-brother, C Visvanathan. Since then, many Bharati scholars have traced uncollected writings and published them. But many issues of the journals he edited are still missing. For instance, issues of about one year of India remain to been traced, which means some of his political writings at the peak of the Swadeshi movement are lost.

Looking back, how significant was the move to nationalise Bharati’s writings? Does it make a case for similar action with other such icons in other languages?

The nationalisation of Bharati was the result of peculiar circumstances. Bharati became a posthumous bestseller. His wife and two daughters made a distress sale before its commercial potential was known. But the clinching factor was the exclusive broadcast rights that Meiyappan enforced — legally correct but unpopular — that pressurised the government to intervene. If the profits had accrued to Bharati’s family alone there would have been no case for state intervention.

With globalisation, we have entered a new and more stringent intellectual property regime. Fair-use clauses should be strengthened. As long as copyright holders don’t have a stranglehold — as was the case with Visva-Bharati and Tagore until 2001 — there is no case for state intervention. Ironically, Tamil Nadu which was a pioneer in this regard, has in the last two decades reduced this to a farce by nationalising all and sundry.

For all the latest Eye News, download Indian Express App