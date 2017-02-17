Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Cong ke upar aarop thha…, koi action nahi hua tha, says Beni Prasad Verma

Verma was general secretary of Lok Dal in UP in 1984 Archive photo Verma was general secretary of Lok Dal in UP in 1984 Archive photo

Beni Prasad Verma, a close friend of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his fellow traveller in UP politics for over 3 decades, clearly remembers the firing on the former Chief Minister — even though he can’t quite recall the year.

“Humlogon ne poorey din GPO par dharna diya tha… Mulayam Vidhan Parishad mein neta virodhi dal thhe. (We staged a daylong sit-in at the GPO [in Lucknow’s Hazratganj]. Mulayam was Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council),” Verma said on Thursday.

Read | Akhilesh Yadav on lap of Congress which tried to kill his father, says PM Modi

“Congress ke upar aarop tha… balki Balram Singh Yadav par aarop tha attack karaane ka jo un dinon Mainpuri se Lok Sabha MP thhe… (It was alleged that the Congress, or rather, its Mainpuri MP Balram Singh Yadav, had ordered the attack),” Verma added.

Read | Tumbling bikers, 9 bullet holes in Mulayam Singh Yadav’s car

The possible motive, Verma said, was to nip Mulayam’s political career in the bud. “Balram Singh established thhe us waqt, jabki yeh [Mulayam] ubhar rahey thhe.”

Asked if any action was initiated by the government, he said, “Koi action nahi hua tha. (There was no action.)