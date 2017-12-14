Simpy put: Loans have been waived. Why are farmers still angry in Maharashtra?

At Tuesday’s morcha in Nagpur, which was attended by several top Congress and NCP leaders. (Express photo: Monica Chaturvedi) At Tuesday’s morcha in Nagpur, which was attended by several top Congress and NCP leaders. (Express photo: Monica Chaturvedi)

What’s been happening on Maharashtra’s farm loan waiver?

The Maharashtra legislature, which is now in its Winter Session in Nagpur, saw pandemonium and disruptions over the state government’s farm loan waiver that is in its final leg of implementation. In a first, the issue brought together squabbling Opposition parties under the leadership of former Union Minister Sharad Pawar, who marked his 77th birthday on Tuesday by leading a Halla Bol protest march, during which he asked farmers not to pay electricity bills until the promised waiver is “deposited into farmers’ accounts”.

Announced in June 2017, the agricultural loan waiver scheme, named Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana or CSMSSY, was originally supposed to write off loans worth Rs 34,000 crore, benefitting 89 lakh farmers. While the government made a Rs 15,000-crore supplementary budgetary provision for the waiver on the first day of the Nagpur Session, in addition to the Rs 20,000 crore supplementary demand already passed in the Monsoon Session, the Opposition has been protesting multiple glitches in the scheme’s implementation, and the delay in the waiver actually reaching beneficiaries in the form of a credit in their loan accounts. Close to 20,000 farmers attended Tuesday’s rally to Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, roaring in support as Pawar accused the government of not delivering on promises made over six months.

What glitches in implementation is the Opposition referring to?

Only 71.11 lakh of the intended beneficiaries filled the online application forms. Farmer leaders and activists alleged that poor connectivity, the challenges of cross-verifying applications through Aadhaar, and the cumbersome process kept out lakhs. There were also complaints of staff at the e-Seva Kendras or citizen facilitation centres asking for money to help farmers fill in the online forms.

The Opposition parties as well as the BJP’s sulking ally, the Shiv Sena, contended that cross-verification with Aadhaar caused lakhs to fall out of the scheme’s ambit, besides causing delays. The government had announced that the first installment of the waiver would be reflected in farmers’ accounts days before Diwali, but various anomalies cropped up in the subsequent weeks, ranging from data entry errors to the discovery of multiple accounts linked to the same Aadhaar number. Amid growing unease over the apparent bungling, a senior IAS officer was sent on forced leave.

Also, while the number of applicants was considerably lower than the 89 lakh beneficiaries announced originally, data supplied by the State Level Bankers’ Committee put the number of beneficiaries at 67 lakh. But even the bankers’ data were revised a few times. Thanks to the laborious process of weeding out fake applicants by matching applications with banks’ data and then cross-verifying with Aadhaar data, by the end of November, loans worth only about Rs 500 crore had been actually settled.

Technical glitches and apparent inaccuracies in the loan account data supplied by banks forced the government to repeatedly change its deadline for completion of the process. The original date of end-October was pushed back to mid-November, and now stands at December 31. Finally, on December 7, over five months after the scheme was formalised, the government said Rs 19,537 crore had been disbursed to banks, and 41 lakh applications had been validated. Meanwhile, lakhs of farmers continue to wait in uncertainty over their eligibility for fresh credit for the next crop season.

How is the Maharashtra loan waiver different from similar schemes of other state governments?

Coming after an unprecedented “strike” by farmers in the summer of 2017, the waiver was seen as a necessary political step by the cash-strapped BJP-led Maharashtra government. It was its sheer size that led to the scheme being billed as historic — Rs 34,000 crore, now pared down to Rs 27,000 crore, or maybe somewhat lower. In comparison, the 2008-09 waiver by the Congress-NCP government cost the exchequer less than Rs 11,000 crore. Unlike most previous waiver schemes, however, the CSMSSY involves cross-verifying data provided by government departments on land holdings with data from the State Level Bankers’ Committee (on loan accounts) with biometric details captured in the online application process along with Aadhaar data. This was to ensure that no bogus cases were cleared. The digital cross-verification was modelled after the Andhra Pradesh government’s scheme. The design also departs from the 2008-09 waiver in its reach and implementation. Unlike 2008-09, there is no cap on the size of the beneficiaries’ landholding.

How does the scheme impact other development work in Maharashtra?

The CSMSSY bill has led to expenditure on development works taking a 30% cut. After the Assembly clearance for the supplementary demands, the total allocation for the scheme is Rs 35,000 crore. This includes Rs 2,000 crore each drawn from the social justice and tribal welfare departments, whose projects will be affected adversely as a result. That the supplementary demands account for nearly 20% of the annual budget is another concern — even though the overall debt of the government, which is set to rise further, remains within the permissible limits.

