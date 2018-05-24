Explained Snippets | Centre, state, and dealer: How they split what you pay for fuel

Crude remains an important factor in the recent price hike as Brent crude prices have risen by over 19% from per barrel in end-February to over per barrel now. Crude remains an important factor in the recent price hike as Brent crude prices have risen by over 19% from per barrel in end-February to over per barrel now.

On Wednesday, the price of petrol hit a high of Rs 77.17 per litre in Delhi, and that of diesel went up to Rs 68.34 per litre. If rising crude oil prices (over $80 per barrel on Wednesday) are an important reason for the hike in domestic fuel prices, so are high taxes levied by the Centre (excise and cess) and states (sales/VAT).

A breakup of the petrol price in Delhi shows that while the price for dealers is Rs 37.65 per litre or 49% of the retail selling price, the excise duty (Rs 19.48 per litre) accounts for more than 25% of the retail price. VAT in Delhi (27%) accounts for another 21%. The final component is the dealer commission at Rs 3.63 per litre. Over the last four years, this has jumped significantly.

Crude remains an important factor in the recent price hike as Brent crude prices have risen by over 19% from $68 per barrel in end-February to over $80 per barrel now. —Sandeep Singh

Fact Check, Ground reality

Arunachal’s first commercial flight, three decades ago

Monday’s flight receives a water salute at Pasighat. (PTI Photo) Monday’s flight receives a water salute at Pasighat. (PTI Photo)

Before new service launched Monday, Vayudoot flights in 1980s-90s

On Monday, shortly before taking a flight from Guwahati to Pasighat with 25 other passengers, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted: “Inaugurated the first commercial fixed wing flight service to Arunachal at Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport this morning by lighting of lamp. Also gave away the boarding passes of Alliance Air to passengers of maiden flight.” While the flight to Pasighat, as part of the Centre’s flagship Regional Connectivity Scheme, was the first one in decades flying to Arunachal, it was not the first commercial flight in history. In the 1980s and 1990s, Vayudoot — a joint-venture between Air India and Indian Airlines set up specifically to extend air connectivity to the Northeast — flew to several destinations in Arunachal Pradesh, including Pasighat. Vayudoot, which ceased operations in 1997, served almost 30 destinations in the Northeast including in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Assam. —Pranav Mukul

