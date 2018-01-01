News calendar 2018: All that will dominate the Indian news cycle over the coming 12 months

The country has great hopes in 2018 and the able leadership will pave the way. (Express Photo) The country has great hopes in 2018 and the able leadership will pave the way. (Express Photo)

January

— Draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam will be published

— PM Narendra Modi will attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, tentatively over January 22-23

— In a first, 10 ASEAN Heads of State or Government will be the Chief Guests on Republic Day

— New Delhi will host the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit over January 25-26

— Elections will be held to 3 Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi

— India will play 3 Test matches and 6 ODIs in South Africa over January and February. The ICC Under-19 World Cup will be played in New Zealand between January 13 and February 3

February

— On February 1, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi government

— On February 8, the Supreme Court will resume the final hearing in cross-appeals against the Allahabad High Court order in the Babri Masjid title suit

— Elections will be held in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura, the current terms of whose Assemblies end in March

March

— Elections will be held to 58 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal. The BJP is set to take a sizeable lead over the Congress in Rajya Sabha, paving the way for quicker passage of legislation

— Indian women cricketers will play Australia in 3 ODIs, followed by a T20 triseries also involving England, which will continue until April 3

April

— Elections will be held to the Karnataka legislative Assembly; the term of the current House ends on May 28

— Commission headed by Justice (retd) G Rohini, set up to examine the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), will submit its report. In December, the Cabinet extended the term of the Commission by 12 weeks, up to April 2, 2018.

— The Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) eleventh edition will be played from April 4 to May 31

Looking ahead in 2018: Stories that will take center stage in India

May

— The Modi government will complete four years

— The 2018 BWF Thomas & Uber Cup, the biennial men’s and women’s badminton national team championships, will be held in Bangkok

June

— Elections will be held to 3 Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala. Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien’s term will end on July 1

— The FIFA World Cup, football’s greatest show, will begin with Russia’s match against Saudi Arabia in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium at 9.30 pm IST on June 14. The final will be played at the same time in the same stadium on July 15

— June through September, India will tour England to play 5 Tests, 5 ODIs and 1 T20 International

July

— The Goods and Services Tax will complete a year in operation

— From July 30 through August 5, the BWF World Championships will be played in Nanjing, China

— On Independence Day, Narendra Modi will deliver the last speech of his current term as Prime Minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort

— The XVIIIth Asian Games will open in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 18, and continue through September 2. For the first time, the Asiad will be co-hosted by two cities — Jakarta and Palembang, capital of the South Sumatra province. A lot will be at stake for several aging stars

October

— West Indies will tour India to play 3 Test matches, 5 ODIs and 1 T20 over October and November

November

— Elections are likely to be held in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the terms of whose current Assemblies end on December 15, January 5, January 7 and January 20 respectively.

December

— India will be in Australia for Test matches, a genuine test of the team’s character overseas

