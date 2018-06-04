Explained Snippets | The closer the encounter, the more the subsequent recruitments: J&K report Explained Snippets | The closer the encounter, the more the subsequent recruitments: J&K report

A report by security agencies on encounters and militant recruitments in Kashmir, parts of which were detailed in the The Indian Express last week, has also looked at a correlation between the places from where militants have been recruited, and the distance of these places from encounter sites or the homes of the militants killed in these encounters.

READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounters fuel militant hiring, says official report

Looking at recruitments in the immediate aftermath (within 40 days) of encounters that have taken place following the killing of Hizb-ul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July 2016, the report has found that the closer the encounter sites and the homes of the militants killed, the higher the number of subsequent recruitments.

With 40 days as the cutoff, the report analysed 43 encounters in which 77 militants were killed, followed by 104 new recruitments.

***

Fact Check, Ground reality

Beyond Denmark: Where the burqa is banned, totally or partially

LAST WEEK, Denmark became the latest European country to ban the Islamic full-face veil in public spaces, introducing a fine for burqas or niqabs as well as balaclavas and face-covering false beards, while not banning headscarves, turbans or the traditional Jewish skull cap. A look at other countries that have partially or totally banned the burqa and/or the niqab.

Nationwide ban

France (since 2011), Belgium (2011), Bulgaria (2016), Latvia (2016) and Austria (2017) in Europe; besides Tajikistan, Gabon, Morocco, Chad, Cameroon and Niger.

Partial ban

* Germany approved a partial burqa ban last year, extending to women in civil service, judiciary and military and drivers, while Bavaria banned the burqa from schools, polling stations, universities and government offices. Half of Germany’s 16 states have banned teachers from wearing headscarves.

* Other European countries with partial bans are Italy (in Lombardy region), Spain (Barcelona, some towns in Catalonia), Norway (some schools), Switzerland (Ticino), Kosovo (schools), Bosnia and Herzegovina (judicial institutions).

* Beyond Europe, countries with partial bans include China (Xinjiang), Russia (Stavropol), Australia (New South Wales, where a person must remove a face covering when asked to do so by an official), Syria, Canada (Quebec), Congo and Egypt (Cairo University).—Express News Service

***

Tip for Reading List: Weekend Sleep Can Cut Death Risk

Losing out on sleep can increase the risk of death, a new study says, but adds that at the same time, those not getting enough sleep can counter the risk by making up with a long slumber during weekends. The study, published in the Journal of Sleep Research, found that adults who sleep for five hours or less daily have a higher risk of death than those who get six or seven hours’ sleep daily. However, if they sleep for long hours during the weekend, even those sleeping for short hours during weekdays had no higher mortality risk as compared to those who consistently slept six or seven hours a night, the study found. The study analysed data from nearly 40,000 participants in Sweden.

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App