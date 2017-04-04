Latest News
  • Lokniti-CSDS-APU survey: Caste, community, identity in India; snapshots from four states

Lokniti-CSDS-APU survey: Caste, community, identity in India; snapshots from four states

A large new study, releasing today, seeks to understand the fundamental bases of the choices India makes while voting in elections. The study seeks to document the ideas and attitudes that frame the country’s larger political culture.

By: Express News Service | Updated: April 4, 2017 12:22 am

There is a lack of over-time data on how Indians think about intercommunity relations, relations between citizens and the government, and the nature of the political community. To fill this gap, the Lokniti programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) and Azim Premji University have begun a three-year study of India’s political culture, titled Society and Politics Between Elections. The first report in the series, to be released in Delhi this evening, focuses on Gujarat, Haryana, Odisha and Karnataka — four large states picked from the west, north, east and south of the country.

lokniti survey, lokniti-CSDS-APU survey, Lokniti programme, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Azim Premji University, caste identity, community identity, indian express

The findings present a mixed bag of expected and unexpected patterns, and throw up a set of questions that call for a deeper investigation and supplementation with data from elsewhere in the country to create a fuller, more meaningful picture. They also underscore the need to evolve new frameworks for analysing India’s politics, the political behaviour of its citizens, and the nature of electoral choices that they may or may not make.

lokniti survey, lokniti-CSDS-APU survey, Lokniti programme, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Azim Premji University, caste identity, community identity, indian express

The study throws light on India’s caste-community driven social universe, and its somewhat broadbased political universe. Personal relationships, community interactions and political engagement are all framed in the vocabulary of caste and religion. This caste-community driven social universe often gives rise to social stereotypes and prejudices.

lokniti survey, lokniti-CSDS-APU survey, Lokniti programme, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Azim Premji University, caste identity, community identity, indian express

lokniti survey, lokniti-CSDS-APU survey, Lokniti programme, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Azim Premji University, caste identity, community identity, indian express

lokniti survey, lokniti-CSDS-APU survey, Lokniti programme, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Azim Premji University, caste identity, community identity, indian express

lokniti survey, lokniti-CSDS-APU survey, Lokniti programme, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Azim Premji University, caste identity, community identity, indian express

NOTE ON THE SURVEY

Another 3 rounds will be carried out over the next 3 years across 28 Indian states. The first round survey in Gujarat, Haryana, Odisha and Karnataka was conducted between November 21 and December 1, 2016 through face-to-face interviews with 7,770 respondents in 21 Assembly constituencies.

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 03: Latest News