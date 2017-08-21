Gruff warnings and a funny video: reading mixed Doklam signals in the Chinese media

On Xinhua propaganda video, “India’s seven sins” On Xinhua propaganda video, “India’s seven sins”

As Indian and Chinese troops entered their third month of being eyeball-to-eyeball at the Doklam trijunction, Twitter users around the world — except in China, where Twitter is banned — were late last week treated to a video on the Chinese state news agency Xinhua that mostly triggered mirth rather than resentment.

In heavily accented English, a Chinese anchor discussed India’s “seven sins”, a mixture of Sesame Street and foreign policy, and told India it had broken the law by trespassing into “undisputed” Chinese territory. “Didn’t your mama tell you never to break the law?” she asked.

The attempt at humour, that too in a foreign language, was highly unusual. Over the last two months, the Chinese media has vigorously protested the Indian resistance to its attempt to transform the character of the territory in Doklam. In August alone, some 125 articles have been written on the Indian “trespass”, “hijacking a small neighbour”, and a so-called Bhutanese acknowledgement to China that Doklam actually belongs to China.

Never mind the Bhutanese foreign office publicly reiterated the request to respect the status quo around this “disputed” territory.

Certainly, the Communist Party of China (CPC) takes its media seriously. As it celebrates 96 years of its existence with a party congress in October, the CPC Central Committee’s powerful propaganda department issues advisories thrice a day, telling the media what’s fit to print. In August 2013, Document No. 9 declared that “the power of leading the press and media is always controlled by the hands of those who are at one with the Central Committee of the Party with Comrade Xi Jinping as its general secretary.” All card-carrying comrades must, in fact, carefully read Quishi, the Central Committee organ that issues the daily line.

On August 17, Quishi’s English-language website carried a surprisingly mild Xinhua commentary, saying, “As a Chinese saying goes, a good neighbour is better than a distant brother. China of course has no desire to enter into a war with its neighbour.”

The signals are certainly mixed. It seems that one of the outcomes of the late-July meeting between the two Special Representatives, Ajit Doval and Yang Jiechi, was to advise their respective media to restrain themselves.

In China, that amounts to issuing a fatwa. So for about a week after the leaders met, from July 27-August 3, most India-related stories were about “the difficulties Indians faced in shaking off the caste system” (Global Times), or “Indian coast guard seizes 1500 kg of heroin” (People’s Daily), and only a handful about Doklam (“India should withdraw its troops immediately and unconditionally”, in Jiefang daily).

From August 4, the tenor changed, when several articles warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi “not to pull India into reckless conflict”. On August 5, PLA Daily said, “Do not underestimate China’s determination to defend its territorial sovereignty.” On August 7, Global Times said, “China will probably take action in two weeks, India tense,” while China Daily warned “India should come to its senses while it has time”.

On August 13, Global Times pronounced that the “Southern Himalayas is not India’s backyard”. An editorial stated, “Bhutan’s neutral stance is unbearable for India”.

Indian officials say they are unperturbed, and that their orders are to “hold the line”, whether in Pangong Tso, the lake in Ladakh where troops got into fisticuffs on August 15, or elsewhere along the 4,000-odd km disputed border that stretches from Aksai Chin to Arunachal Pradesh.

“We have long buried the ghost of 1962,” one official said, pointing out that since Sumdorong Chu in 1986, the Army had resisted Chinese incursions in Depsang (2013), in Chumar (2014), had held its ground a decade ago in Daulat Begh Oldhi (and even landed aircraft on Chushul airfield).

Certainly, India hasn’t hesitated to protect its interests in the region. Since it intervened on the side of Bangladesh in 1971 and helped break up Pakistan, fought the LTTE in Sri Lanka in 1987, and helped avert a coup against Maldivian President Gayoom in 1988, Delhi has held its nerve despite public criticism.

Exactly a fortnight from now in Xiamen, China, Modi and Xi will meet at the BRICS Summit — will they agree to tone down the rhetoric and recommend troop withdrawal at Doklam? At Sumdorong Chu, partial troop withdrawal had commenced six-seven months after the incident.

Officials say Modi will seek no favours from Xi. For the time being, the PM seems to be following Deng Xiaoping — “Keep your head down and seek a low profile”. As for China, on August 9, Global Times said, “Military conflict with India is never a favoured choice for China… the best scenario will be winning without fighting, Sun Tzu’s favourite method, a victory through ‘shi’ (energy).”

