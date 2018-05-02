Explained snippets: In JEE Main, fewer candidates, falling cutoff marks

The cutoff marks too have been falling while the representation of girls among the qualifiers has increased in the last two years. The cutoff marks too have been falling while the representation of girls among the qualifiers has increased in the last two years.

In the JEE Main results declared this week, 2.31 lakh students have qualified for JEE Advanced (IIT entrance). These were out of 11.35 lakh candidates, a count that has fallen successively since 2015. The cutoff marks too have been falling while the representation of girls among the qualifiers has increased in the last two years.

Fact Check, Ground reality

Before ordinance, death sentences for rape & murder

The last person executed in India for rape-and-murder was Dhananjoy Chatterjee, a guard in Kolkata, in 2004; the victim was a schoolgirl. Then, there was no capital punishment for rape itself but only for murder. Today, the Criminal Amendment Act of 2013 awards the death penalty under IPC Sections 376A (rape causing death or persistent vegetative state) and 376E (for repeat offenders) while a recent ordinance awards death for rape of girls under age 12. Data with the Centre on Death Penalty of the National Law University (Delhi) show that until end- 2017, there were 390 death row prisoners under different crimes heads. “Of the death sentences given out by trial courts between 2000 and 2015, only 5% were upheld by High Courts and the Supreme Court while the rest were all commuted,” said Maitreyi Misra, Research Associate at CDP– Shalini Nair

Tip for Reading List

Issues In Judicial Appointments

Given the enduring crisis of judicial appointments in India, it is somewhat ironical that there has so far not been a book that provides, in one place, a snapshot of the politics, doctrine, history, and developments pertaining to this . Appointment of Judges to the Supreme Court of India: Transparency, Accountability, and Independence, (eds) Arghya Sengupta and Ritwika Sharma (OUP:2018, Rs 750), fills this gap. It is a collection of 21 essays by jurists and legal scholars, including T R Andhyarujina, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Arvind Datar, Raju Ramachandran, Gopal Subramanium, Justice (retd) K T Thomas, Peter McCormick, and Arun Jaitley.

These Words Mean

Denotified, nomadic, semi-nomadic Tribes

DT, NT, SNT communities have been described as the “most deprived” by a series of commissions. A few of them are in SC/ ST/ OBC lists. Denotified tribes or Vimuktajatis had been notified under the Criminal Tribes Acts during British rule during 1871-1947, with entire populations branded “criminals” by birth as crime was considered hereditary. They were placed under surveillance, their movements curtailed. In 1952, the Act was repealed and the communities denotified, but reports show police continue to round up Pardhi, Sansi, Bavaria tribals during probes. The Bhiku Ramji Idate Commission of 2018 pegs the number of such communities at 150. Nomadic tribes have been defined by the Renke Commission report of 2008 as “peregrinators” who maintain constant geographical mobility. Semi-nomads return to a fixed habitation once a year– Shalini Nair

