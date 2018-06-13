Explained Snippets | CBSE Class XII: 95 per cent peak in Physics and English too

In physics, 95 is the single highest score (scored by 5,04,59 students out of over 5.82 lakh analysed). In physics, 95 is the single highest score (scored by 5,04,59 students out of over 5.82 lakh analysed).

Earlier this month, The Indian Express reported how a large number of CBSE Class XII students had scored an exact 95 in three subjects this year. Prashant Bhattacharji, the analyst who had highlighted this and concluded that it reflected random falsification of marks, has now found that the 95% spike is true of at least two other subjects.

In Physics, 95 is the single highest score (scored by 5,04,59 students out of over 5.82 lakh analysed). In English, the peak is at 83 (scored by 59,693 students out of over 10.58 lakh analysed) followed by 95 (scored by 57,561), said Bhattacharji, founder of the online initiative LearningPoint.

Bhattacharji highlighted another aspect: the scores of Delhi and the country (including Delhi) follow different distribution patterns.

“The shape of the Delhi graph (59,569 students analysed) in physics largely has a rectangular structure, resembling a uniform distribution, after the 60 mark.

The main outlier is the 95 spike,” he said. “The shape of the all-India physics histogram, though, has a downward slope, between 65 and 90, and this is nowhere to be seen in the Delhi curve.”

Noting that CBSE toppers have invariably been from the Delhi-NCR zone, Bhattacharji said the analysis suggests that toppers from Delhi zone have their scores selectively inflated more than toppers from other zones.

Before this, LearningPoint had analysed the scoring trends for three subjects and found that 95 was the single most frequent score for mathematics (39,637 out of 5,00,328 students analysed) as well as business studies (20,186 out of total 3,07,327). In accountancy, the distribution of scores peaked in the 45-50 range but there was another peak at 95% — 9,915 out of 3,06,505 analysed.

All subjects considered, 12,737 students scored 95% or more this year, up 7.33% from last year’s 10,091. —Shradha Chettri

This Word Means: Jamaat-ul-Ahrar

What is this terror group that Pakistan alleges has links to Indian intelligence agencies?

On November 2, 2014, over 55 people were killed on the Wagah border following a suicide bombing carried out by the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), a breakaway faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. Since then, the outfit has killed scores of civilians as well as security personnel.

On July 6, 2017, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) enforced sanctions against the JuA on Pakistan’s request, which claimed that the outfit was linked to intelligence agencies in India. On Monday, Minister of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju conveyed to his UK counterpart Baroness Williams India’s objections to the UNSC admitting the case for banning JuA that “falsely” links the group to Indian intelligence agencies.

The outfit was formed in August 2014 and continues to carry out terror attacks inside Pakistan. It has publicly supported the goals of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) including that of establishing a global Islamic caliphate. JuA operates from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan; most of its commanders and operatives hail from the Federally Administrated Tribal Area (FATA) in Pakistan.

