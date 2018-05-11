Explained snippets: Did no Congress leader meet Bhagat Singh in prison?

Bhagat Singh in jail, Lahore, 1928 Bhagat Singh in jail, Lahore, 1928

On Wednesday evening, @narendramodi_in, the Twitter handle of narendramodi.in, posted: “When Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Batukeshwar Dutt, Veer Savarkar, greats like them were jailed fighting for the country’s independence, did any Congress leader go to meet them? But the Congress leaders go and meet the corrupt who have been jailed: PM @narendramodi”

What does the historical evidence say?

ON JUNE 12, 1929, Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Assembly Bomb Case. While in Lahore Central Jail, they began a hungerstrike against the lack of basic facilities. On July 10, 1929, Bhagat Singh, Dutt, and several others were put on trial in the Lahore Conspiracy Case. The other accused too joined the hungerstrike. On October 7, 1930, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were sentenced to death. All three were hanged on March 23, 1931.

Jawaharlal Nehru visited Bhagat Singh and the others in prison. In Lahore on August 9, 1929, (reported by The Tribune, August 10, 1929), he said: “I visited the Central Jail and the Borstal Jail yesterday and saw Sardar Bhagat Singh, Mr Batukeshwar Dutt, Mr Jatindranath Das and all the other accused in the Lahore Conspiracy Case, who are on hunger strike… Those who cannot be forcibly fed… are dying slowly from day to day and the final act in the tragedy cannot be long delayed. The condition of Mr Jatindranath Das is specially critical… It was very painful for me to meet these extraordinarily brave young men and see their manifest suffering… (Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru (1973 edn), Vol 4, p 13). Jatin Das died on September 13.

In An Autobiography, Nehru referred to his meeting with Bhagat Singh: “I was given permission to visit some of the prisoners in the prison, and I availed myself of this. I saw Bhagat Singh for the first time… (He) had an attractive, intellectual face, remarkably calm and peaceful. There seemed to be no anger in it. He looked and talked with great gentleness… (1982 reprint, p 193).”

