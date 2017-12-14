Coal cases: Convictions so far

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda

On Wednesday, a special court convicted former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda and former Union Coal Secretary H C Gupta in one of the cases of alleged fraud and criminal conspiracy in the allocation of coal blocks. The alleged irregularities started after the union Ministry of Coal invited applications in 2006 for allocation of 38 coal blocks for captive mining from power, iron and steel, and cement companies. Fifteen blocks were marked for the power sector; 23 for the non-power sector. In March 2012, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India draft report flagged “windfall gains” for the allottees. It was alleged that the blocks had been allotted illegally, “in furtherance” of a criminal conspiracy by applicant companies, Coal Ministry officials, and members of the Screening Committee. Following a complaint by BJP MPs Hansraj Ahir and Prakash Javadekar, the Central Vigilance Commission made a reference to the CBI to investigate coal allocations during the period 2005-09.

A PIL was then filed in the Supreme Court, and two years later, the court cancelled 214 out of 218 blocks allotted since 1993. The apex court then set up a special court to try the cases in the alleged scam.

Wednesday’s conviction was the fourth in the 30 cases in which chargesheets have been filed in the special court. The other three are as follows:

KSSPL case, May 19, 2017

The previous judgment in the coal matter, pronounced on May 19 this year, related to the allocation of Thesgora-B/Rudrapuri block in Madhya Pradesh in favour of Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd (KSSPL) by the Coal Ministry. The court convicted the company, its directors, and former Coal Secretary H C Gupta — who was chairman of the Screening Committee — among others for alleged irregularities in the allocation.

CBI had registered a case in October 2012 against the company and unknown public servants. Interestingly, after the investigation, the CBI filed a closure report in court, stating that no offence was found to have been committed either by KSSPL or by its directors or by any public servant. However, in the closure report, the CBI mentioned that in its application, the company had falsified its financial strength — i.e., the company’s net worth numbers did not match with filings with the Registrar of Companies. There was also some discrepancy regarding the total production output of the company, the CBI said.

The closure report said that the Coal Ministry could not check the company’s eligibility and monitor its compliance with laid-down guidelines due to a “shortage of manpower”. It specifically mentioned that the concerned officer’s inability to carry out the checks was “justified”.

However, in a detailed order passed on October 13, 2014, the special court disagreed with the CBI’s findings and summoned all accused under different charges. After the trial, the court held five out of six accused guilty of the irregularities. Former Coal Secretary Gupta and two other public servants had “abused their (official) positions”, the court said.

RSPL case, July 26, 2016

In July last year, the special court held Rathi Steel & Power Limited (RSPL) and its three employees guilty of wrongdoing and corruption in the allocation of Kesla North coal block in Chhattisgarh to the private company.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet on February 2, 2015 against the company and its CEO Udit Rathi. On Coal Ministry officials, the CBI said “procedural lapses” had been noticed to have been committed, and departmental action had, therefore, been recommended. Regarding H C Gupta, the CBI stated that no departmental action was recommended as he had retired by then.

The court, however, proceeded to take cognizance of the offence of criminal conspiracy and cheating against three employees of RSPL and against the company itself. It said that there were certain discrepancies in the amount of land it had in its possession, and that it had showed a “higher stage of progress” in establishing the end use of the project. The court said that there was “mala fide intention” on the part of the representatives of RSPL in “dishonestly inducing MOC authorities on the basis of false claims”.

The court added that “false misrepresentation thus continued to hold ground even when the file went to the Prime Minister as Minister-In-Charge of Coal for final approval and thus it was primarily the government which was deceived.”

JIPL case, March 28, 2016

The first conviction came in March last year, when Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd (JIPL) and its two directors, R S Rungta and R C Rungta, were pronounced guilty.

The CBI had filed the FIR in the case in 2013. The case pertained to irregularities in the allotment of North Dhadu coal block in Jharkhand. The block was given jointly to JIPL and three other firms — M/s Electro Steel Casting Ltd, M/s Adhunik Alloys & Power Ltd, and M/s Pawanjay Steel & Power Ltd. The CBI said that JIPL had grossly misrepresented the land in its possession, and the amount of land that it sought to possess. It also said that the company had inflated its production capacity claims.

The court said that the accused had “induced” the Screening Committee to allocate the coal block with “dishonest intentions”. Existing and proposed capacities of the project were “found to (be) wrong and misleading”, it said, adding that “…white collar crimes are in fact more dangerous to society than ordinary crimes, firstly because the financial losses are much higher and secondly because of the damages inflicted on public morale…”

BACK STORY

1993 to 2010: 70 coal blocks were allocated between 1993 and 2005, 53 in 2006, 52 in 2007, 24 in 2008, 16 in 2009 and one in 2010. In all, 216 blocks were allocated between 1993 and 2010, out of which 24 were taken away at different points in time, leaving the total number of allocated blocks at 194.

Mar 2012: CAG’s draft report flagged “inefficient” allocation of blocks during 2004-09; estimated windfall gains to allottees at Rs 10.7 lakh crore.

May 31, 2012: CVC, based on a complaint by BJP MPs Prakash Javadekar and Hansraj Ahir, directed a CBI inquiry.

Sept 6, 2012: PIL in SC sought cancellation of 194 coal block allotments; subsequently, SC began monitoring CBI probe.

Apr 26, 2013: CBI Director Ranjit Sinha submitted affidavit saying investigation report had been shared with Law Minister Ashwani Kumar. Kumar resigned soon after.

June 11, 2013: CBI registered FIR against Naveen Jindal and Dasari Narayana Rao.

Oct 16, 2013: CBI filed FIR against Kumar Mangalam Birla and former Coal Secretary P C Parakh.

July 2014: SC set up special CBI court to try all coal allocation cases. CBI registered 30 FIRs.

Aug 2014: CBI decided to close the case against Birla and Parakh, the most high-profile of the scam cases. Court asked it to clarify whether “rule of law” was followed in allocation of coal blocks to Birla’s Hindalco.

Sept 24, 2014: SC quashed allocation of 214 coal blocks.

Oct 2014: Government decided to e-auction coal mines.

Jan 20, 2015: CBI recorded Manmohan Singh’s statement.

