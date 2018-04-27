Bench Strength: The 24 SC judges — 3 directly elevated, rest from 13 states

While returning collegium proposal to elevate Justice K M Joseph to SC, govt said his state, Kerala, has adequate representation in higher judiciary. A look at the serving SC judges, and their parent cadre.
Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, 64
Elevation: Additional judge, Orissa High Court, 17-01-1996
SC term: 10-10-2011 to 02-10-2018 (CJI since 28-08-2017)
ELEVATED FROM BAR
Justice R F Nariman, 61
Elevation: SC judge, 07-07-2014
SC term: 07-07-2014 to 12-08-2021
Justice U U Lalit, 60
Elevation: Judge, SC, 13-08-2014
SC term: 13-08-2014 to 08-11-2022
Justice L N Rao, 60
Elevation: Judge, SC, 13-05-2016
SC term: 13-05-2016 to 07-06-2022
DELHI
Justice M B Lokur, 64
Elevation: Additional judge, Delhi HC, 19-02-1999
SC term: 04-06-2012 to 30-12-2018
Justice S K Kaul, 59
Elevation: Additional judge, Delhi HC, 03-05-2001
SC term: 17-02-2017 to 26-12-2023
Justice A K Sikri, 64
Elevation: Judge, Delhi HC, 07-07-1999
SC term: 12-04-2013 to 06-03-2019
MAHARASHTRA
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, 62
Elevation: Additional judge, Bombay HC, 29-03-2000
SC term: 12-04-2013 to 23-04-2021
Justice A M Khanwilkar, 60
Elevation: Additional judge, Bombay HC, 29-03-2000
SC term: 13-05-2016 to 29-07-2022
Justice D Y Chandrachud, 58
Elevation: Judge, Bombay High Court, on 29-03-2000
SC term: 13-05-2016 to 10-11-2024
ANDHRA PRADESH
Justice Jasti Chelameswar, 64
Elevation: Additional judge, Andhra Pradesh HC, 23-06-1997
SC term: 10-10-2011 to 22-06-2018
Justice N V Ramana, 60
Elevation: Permanent judge, Andhra Pradesh HC, 27-06-2000
SC term: 17-02-2014 to 26-08-2022
KARNATAKA
Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, 59
Elevation: Additional judge, Karnataka HC, 12-05-2003
SC term: 17-02-2017 to 04-05-2023
Justice S Abdul Nazeer, 60
Elevation: Additional judge, Karnataka HC, 12-05-2003
SC term: 17-02-2017 to 04-01-2023
ASSAM
Justice Ranjan Gogoi, 63
Elevation: Permanent judge, Gauhati HC, 28-02-2001
SC term: 23-04-2012 to 17-11-2019
TAMIL NADU
Justice R Banumathi, 62
Elevation: Judge, Madras HC, 03-04-2003
SC term: 13-08-2014 to 19-07-2020
UTTAR PRADESH
Justice R K Agrawal, 64
Elevation: Permanent judge, Allahabad HC, 05-02-1999
SC term: 17-02-2014 to 04-05-2018
Justice Ashok Bhushan, 61
Elevation: Permanent judge, Allahabad HC, 24-04-2001
SC term: 13-05-2016 to 04-07-2021
MADHYA PRADESH
Justice Arun Mishra, 62
Elevation: Judge, Madhya Pradesh HC, 25-10-1999.
SC term: 07-07-2014 to 02-09-2020
Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, 63
Elevation: Additional Judge, Madhya Pradesh HC, 25-10-1999
SC term: 13-08-2014 to 27-08-2019
KERALA
Justice K Joseph, 64
Elevation: Judge, Kerala HC, 12-07-2000
SC term: 08-03-2013 to 29-11-2018
BIHAR
Justice Navin Sinha, 61
Elevation: Permanent judge, Patna HC, 11-02-2004
SC term: 17-02-2017 to 18-08-2021
PUNJAB AND HARYANA
Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, 64
Elevation: Judge, Punjab & Haryana HC, 02-07-2001
SC term: 07-07-2014 to 06-07-2018
HIMACHAL PRADESH
Justice Deepak Gupta, 62
Elevation: Judge, Himachal Pradesh HC, 04-10-2004
SC term: 17-02-2017 to 06-05-2020
