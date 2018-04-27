Bench Strength: The 24 SC judges — 3 directly elevated, rest from 13 states

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra term ends on October 2, 2018 (Express Photo/File) Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra term ends on October 2, 2018 (Express Photo/File)

While returning collegium proposal to elevate Justice K M Joseph to SC, govt said his state, Kerala, has adequate representation in higher judiciary. A look at the serving SC judges, and their parent cadre.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, 64

Elevation: Additional judge, Orissa High Court, 17-01-1996

SC term: 10-10-2011 to 02-10-2018 (CJI since 28-08-2017)

ELEVATED FROM BAR

Justice R F Nariman, 61

Elevation: SC judge, 07-07-2014

SC term: 07-07-2014 to 12-08-2021

Justice U U Lalit, 60

Elevation: Judge, SC, 13-08-2014

SC term: 13-08-2014 to 08-11-2022

Justice L N Rao, 60

Elevation: Judge, SC, 13-05-2016

SC term: 13-05-2016 to 07-06-2022

DELHI

Justice M B Lokur, 64

Elevation: Additional judge, Delhi HC, 19-02-1999

SC term: 04-06-2012 to 30-12-2018

Justice S K Kaul, 59

Elevation: Additional judge, Delhi HC, 03-05-2001

SC term: 17-02-2017 to 26-12-2023

Justice A K Sikri, 64

Elevation: Judge, Delhi HC, 07-07-1999

SC term: 12-04-2013 to 06-03-2019

MAHARASHTRA

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, 62

Elevation: Additional judge, Bombay HC, 29-03-2000

SC term: 12-04-2013 to 23-04-2021

Justice A M Khanwilkar, 60

Elevation: Additional judge, Bombay HC, 29-03-2000

SC term: 13-05-2016 to 29-07-2022

Justice D Y Chandrachud, 58

Elevation: Judge, Bombay High Court, on 29-03-2000

SC term: 13-05-2016 to 10-11-2024

ANDHRA PRADESH

Justice Jasti Chelameswar, 64

Elevation: Additional judge, Andhra Pradesh HC, 23-06-1997

SC term: 10-10-2011 to 22-06-2018

Justice N V Ramana, 60

Elevation: Permanent judge, Andhra Pradesh HC, 27-06-2000

SC term: 17-02-2014 to 26-08-2022

KARNATAKA

Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, 59

Elevation: Additional judge, Karnataka HC, 12-05-2003

SC term: 17-02-2017 to 04-05-2023

Justice S Abdul Nazeer, 60

Elevation: Additional judge, Karnataka HC, 12-05-2003

SC term: 17-02-2017 to 04-01-2023

ASSAM

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, 63

Elevation: Permanent judge, Gauhati HC, 28-02-2001

SC term: 23-04-2012 to 17-11-2019

TAMIL NADU

Justice R Banumathi, 62

Elevation: Judge, Madras HC, 03-04-2003

SC term: 13-08-2014 to 19-07-2020

UTTAR PRADESH

Justice R K Agrawal, 64

Elevation: Permanent judge, Allahabad HC, 05-02-1999

SC term: 17-02-2014 to 04-05-2018

Justice Ashok Bhushan, 61

Elevation: Permanent judge, Allahabad HC, 24-04-2001

SC term: 13-05-2016 to 04-07-2021

MADHYA PRADESH

Justice Arun Mishra, 62

Elevation: Judge, Madhya Pradesh HC, 25-10-1999.

SC term: 07-07-2014 to 02-09-2020

Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, 63

Elevation: Additional Judge, Madhya Pradesh HC, 25-10-1999

SC term: 13-08-2014 to 27-08-2019

KERALA

Justice K Joseph, 64

Elevation: Judge, Kerala HC, 12-07-2000

SC term: 08-03-2013 to 29-11-2018

BIHAR

Justice Navin Sinha, 61

Elevation: Permanent judge, Patna HC, 11-02-2004

SC term: 17-02-2017 to 18-08-2021

PUNJAB AND HARYANA

Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, 64

Elevation: Judge, Punjab & Haryana HC, 02-07-2001

SC term: 07-07-2014 to 06-07-2018

HIMACHAL PRADESH

Justice Deepak Gupta, 62

Elevation: Judge, Himachal Pradesh HC, 04-10-2004

SC term: 17-02-2017 to 06-05-2020

