Babri Masjid demolition case: What L K Advani, Uma Bharti, Murli Manohar Joshi and Kalyan Singh are charged with

Charges of criminal conspiracy against BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others in the Babri Masjid demolition case, framed by a special CBI court Tuesday, are based on the chargesheet filed by the CBI on October 8, 1993. Excerpts from wherever top BJP leaders appear by name in the 54-page chargesheet.

Page 25: The CBI alleges that at his swearing-in as chief minister of UP on June 24, 1991, Singh and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi visited Ayodhya along with members of his cabinet and party legislators, where they allegedly took a vow to construct the temple. The chargesheet states that Singh said that “in his tenure as Chief Minister, UP, a temple of Shri Ram will inevitably be constructed.”

Pages 28-29: The CBI states that a conspiracy was hatched with the people being trained by the Bajrang Dal of Gujarat. The last day of training, it adds, was on October 10, 1991. In pursuance of this, Kalyan Singh, the CBI alleges, acquired 2.77 acres of land in October 1991 “under the pretext of developing the same for tourism purposes.”

Page 39: The chargesheet states “it is further evident from the investigation that Kalyan Singh in order to achieve the objectives of the criminal conspiracy as aforesaid not only failed to live up to its promises to protect the disputed structure but continued to aid and abet the criminal conspiracy to ensure its destruction.” It goes on to quote from Supreme Court orders, dated December 6, 1992, on it being a “great pity” that a constitutionally elected government “could not discharge its duties in a matter of this sensitiveness and magnitude.”

Page 41: The CBI chargesheet says that the accused public servants and Kalyan Singh were well aware that the central para-military forces were duly equipped with riot gear and plastic and rubber bullets to avoid casualties. “Dogged refusal to deploy the said force in spite of several requests from the (Union government) shows that the failure to take these steps was a part of the conspiracy and criminal design,” it adds.

Page 45: According to the chargesheet, Kalyan Singh made statements and gave public speeches which are “clearly indicative of his complicity in the demolition of the disputed structure.” The chargesheet states that on May 5, 1993, Singh said at Barabanki: “Goli na challaney ka aadesh unke dwaara hi jaari kiya gaya tha aur usi wajah se prashasan ka koi adhikari doshi nahi maana jayega (The order to not fire was issued by them. And that is why, nobody from the administration is guilty.”

On March 28, 1993, it adds that Singh said at Lucknow: “Vivadith dhanche ki suraksha na kar pane ka unhe koye afsos nahi hai, kyonki ve 464 saal purana gulami ka chinh tha (They don’t regret not being able to protect the controversial structure because it was a 464-year-old symbol of slavery).”

Page 37: The CBI alleged that L K Advani “vehemently asserted repeatedly” that the kar seva to be held at Ayodha on December 6, 1992, “would not mean only bhajan and kirtan, but would also involve construction of the Shri Ram temple.”

“He further asserted to Jansatta that the BJP will break the law for the construction of the Ram Janambhoomi temple at Ayodhya,” the chargesheet states. It adds that the final decision to demolish the disputed structure was taken on December 5, 1992, at “a secret meeting” which was “held at the residence of Shri Vinay Katiyar and was attended by Shri L K Advani, Pawan Pandey etc.”

The chargesheet further states that during the same period, “Kalyan Singh when contacted by a witness told him that rok construction per lagi hai, destruction par nahi (the stay is on construction, not on destruction).”

Page 40: According to the chargesheet, L K Advani, in a public speech on December 6, 1992, had “in the proximity of the disputed structure” and shortly before the actual demolition, said: “Aaj kar seva ka akhri din hai, kar sevak aaj akhri kar seva karenge (Today is the last day of kar seva; kar sevaks will perform their final kar seva).”

While the demolition was in progress, the chargesheet says he acknowledged that “central forces were moving from Faizabad towards Ayodhya” but added that “they were not afraid” of them and “instructed the public to block the national highway straightaway so that forces do not reach the Ram Janambhoomi.”

“L K Advani also advised the CM of UP, Shri Kalyan Singh, not to tender his resignation to the governor of UP till the demolition of the disputed structure stands completed,” the chargesheet adds.

Page 43: The chargesheet says that she had “shouted” at Ram Janambhoomi Ayodhya on December 6, 1992: “Ek dhakka aur do, Babri Masjid tod do,” and she had also advised the kar sevaks to demolish the disputed structure and shouted “Masjid girao, Mandor bano Babar ki aulad ko Pakistan bhagao”, “Jinnah bole Jai Shri Ram” etc.

“On December 5, 1992,” it adds, “she had told that kar seva will not mean only bhajan and kirtans but the start of a construction of the temple. ‘Ek ek int prashad ke tor per lay jao (Take away each brick as prashad)” and “that the Supreme Court had not told them to demolish but only to not do construction work and hence they are removing the black spot from the nation’s forehead.”

On September 30, 1993, according to the chargesheet, she had said in Silchar that the demolition of the Babri Masjid was “a part of a preconceived plan, and she was the pivot of the plan and gave the signal to break the Babri Masjid”.

Page 46: “According to the investigation, Murli Manohar Joshi had said at Mathura on December 1, 1992, on his way to Ayodhya that no force can stop construction of Ram temple and he was encouraging the kar sevaks from the manch on December 6, 1992, for the demolition of the disputed structure and was shouting provocative slogans.”

