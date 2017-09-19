Ask the Express: For GST, restaurants are integrated units; 18% applies for both AC, non-AC sections

Krishnan is answering questions from the readers of The Indian Express on GST. Krishnan is answering questions from the readers of The Indian Express on GST.

V S Krishnan Advisor, Tax Policy Group, EY India, and former Member (Service Tax & GST), Central Board of Excise & Customs. Krishnan is answering questions from the readers of The Indian Express on GST. A selection of questions and answers is being published in these columns.

A restaurant that I visit frequently has airconditioned seating on the first floor and no ACs on the ground floor. They charge 18% GST on both floors, as well as on takeaways. Is this in order?

J KUMAR, Pune

The restaurant has to be treated as an integrated unit. If there is airconditioning on the first floor, even if there is no AC on the ground floor, the restaurant has to be treated in its entirety and 18% GST would be charged on food takeaways from both the floors.

BUILDERS’ UNSOLD INVENTORY

Are builders/developers who have unsold inventory in the form of Work in Progress and/or Finished Stock as on June 30, 2017, eligible to claim input tax credit in respect of:

(1) Excise duty on the above where inputs (materials) are supported with invoices from up to one year before the appointed date of GST and,

(2) VAT on inputs (materials). The entity was under composition scheme enjoying payment of lumpsum VAT on advance money received from prospective buyers of units in the project.

D K PATEL, Rajkot

(1) The excise duty on raw materials can transition as CGST credit on inputs to be used for payment of CGST on the works contract in which these materials will be utilised.

(2) The entity operating under the composition scheme will not be eligible to carry over the input credit.

SMALL FOOD BUSINESS

My wife has just opened a small cafeteria where she has a live kitchen counter breakfast and brunch. As a 10-day-old startup, registration under GSTN is not yet required — however, should any GST be charged to the customer? At what rate? Also, several food review, ordering and delivery portals/web sites are now insisting on GST registration for any business that wants to list with them. The cost of GST registration, and filing of invoices and returns using services of professional CAs is likely to be substantial — so how are small businesses expected to make up?

AMANA FOODS, Pune

Small restaurants like your wife’s cafeteria are eligible for GST exemption for up to an annual turnover of Rs 20 lakh. Once you cross this turnover, the three key business processes of registration, payment of duty and submission of return will have to be done online through the GSTN portal. There are a number of agencies who run programmes to help small businesses complete these processes.

RENTING TO INSTITUTES

Under the earlier regime, there was no service tax on renting of immovable property to an educational institute. In the GST regime, no exemption is specified for rental income chargeable from an educational institute, including those affiliated to NSDC and providing vocational courses under the Skill India Mission. However, such institutions are exempt from charging GST from their students. In such a situation, the GST on rent would be a cost for such institutions, as there would be no GST on output service to set off against. There have been multiple statements in the media from the government/officers that the regime/exemptions under GST would be the same as under the erstwhile service tax regime. In that case, will GST be chargeable on rentals of immovable property to educational institutes approved by NSDC?

NAKUL KHANDELWAL, New Delhi

The taxable event in the GST is ‘supply’, and therefore, the taxability in the GST regime cannot be compared with the earlier service tax dispensation. The government has provided GST exemptions through an omnibus notification, which provides exemption for a number of Skill India Mission programmes run by government organisations.

REGISTERED AS AN NGO

I have a small business of arranging competitive examinations in schools for a Delhi-based all-India competitive examinations institute, which is registered as an NGO. I have been asked to register for GST, even though my annual turnover is about half the minimum Rs 20 lakh floor. But the Delhi institute is worth crores of rupees.

(1) Should I, too, register for GST, because our parent institute does big business and is required to register?

(2) Should I be charging students for the GST that I may have to pay?

DINESH SHAH

Renting of immovable property is a supply of service and, therefore, taxable under GST, unless otherwise exempt. The fact that you are an NGO does not dilute your tax liability. For the purpose of reckoning the turnover, all institutes that have the same PAN number, representing the same legal entity, would have to be computed together to determine the GST liability.

ENTERTAINMENT TAX

Haryana has approved a Bill to levy entertainment tax. Aren’t entertainment services like movie tickets already covered by GST in the 28% slab?

PRASHANT SHARMA,

Sunder Nagar, Mandi

Under the GST scheme, local bodies can separately levy entertainment tax, provided the state passes a separate legislation. While this would, indeed, amount to burdening the entertainment sector, it is for the states to take a call on whether this double burden is in their interest.

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App