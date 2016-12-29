You will not be able to recognise Shama Sikander anymore. What brought about this drastic change? See pics

Shama Sikander, once written off actor is now one of the most popular Instagram personalities. Shama Sikander, once written off actor is now one of the most popular Instagram personalities.

Actor Shama Sikander, that simpleton from Sony’s television show Yeh Meri Life Hai, has been away from the small screen for eight long years now. And while the audience believed she had quit the entertainment industry, the actor was braving her own battles, the biggest being a bipolar disorder.

Today, she has left the demon behind and the actor feels the happiest she has ever been, in fact, the once written off actor is now one of the most popular Instagram personalities, thanks to her new svelte figure and glamorous look. In most of her photos, Shama looks almost unrecognisable. So much so, that it is only because of her name on the profile that people can identify it is her.

There has been speculation about the actor having gone under the knife, but making revelations about her battle with bipolar disorder and how she bounced back in a tell-all interview with Times of India, Shama said her physical transformation is because of the mental happiness she has achieved now after two years of illness.

“Everybody is looking for a quick-fix solution, but I have not undergone any surgery. When there are fillers available, why do you need surgery? There was a time when I considered liposuction, but when the doctor explained the procedure to me, I dropped the idea. It took me two years to get back into shape. The change in me came from within. I think good thoughts, which is why I look better now,” Shama said, reacting to rumours of undergoing plastic surgery.

Now, the better and fitter actor-model, said there was a point in her life when her health had deteriorated to an extent that she thought ending her life was the only solution.

“Alexx (her ex-boyfriend), who has a degree in Psychology, suspected that I had bipolar disorder and advised me to consult a doctor. But at that time, I didn’t want to get cured; I just wanted to give up. Though my life was going great, I was bored of it; nothing would impress or excite me. I even tried to commit suicide one night. I kissed my mother good night and told her not to wake me up. After that, I swallowed several sleeping pills at one go. Just before slipping away, I texted my brother my bank account details, which made him panic. He immediately called my mother to check on me and I was rushed to the hospital three hours later,” the actor said.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Shama revealed her parents didn’t quite understand her condition and instead thought she was possessed, an example of people’s tendency to be ignorant about mental illness.

“Like many others, my parents too thought that I was possessed because they didn’t have any idea about bipolar disorder. If you know about it, you will not judge others. I have always been well-behaved and responsible so I wouldn’t react in public. Only my family saw my extreme reactions. I would leave a party the moment I felt like snapping at someone. I didn’t want to lose self-control in public and the fact that I couldn’t check my emotions bothered me,” she explained.

Eventually, medication and meditation helped improved her condition. Shama said now that she is in a peaceful state of mind, she wants to share about her journey with others, who are going through the illness.

Shama Sikander in her glamorous look. See Pics

“My condition didn’t improve even after two years of medication, but when it did, I started looking at life with a new perspective. Now, I seek joy in small things and make a conscious effort to befriend people. I have become more open and receiving. I want to share my story so that people will know that it’s okay to be messed up,” the actor said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd