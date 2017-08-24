Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 23 August full episode written update: Kartik and Naira plan to confirm about the pregnancy with the doctor. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 23 August full episode written update: Kartik and Naira plan to confirm about the pregnancy with the doctor.

Naira tells Kartik that she’s still in doubt about her pregnancy and they’ve to know for sure. Kartik tells her that they will be happy no matter what and he will always support her.

Badi Maa, Kaveri and Rajshri are preparing meals according to Keerti, and making sure they’ll give her full comfort. Naksh tells them that they are the most adjusting family ever as they’re already so concerned for somebody who hasn’t even become a part of their house yet. They send him to talk to Keerti instead of talking to them.

Kartik tells Naira that they should confirm very soon before telling the whole family. She makes him call in the medical shop to move ahead with things.

Manish calls up Naitik and asks if they can come for the matki fod ceremony. Naitik says that he’ll convince Kartik somehow and both of them will participate with their sons.

Naksh is anxious about talking to Keerti since everybody is hopeful that he won’t hurt her like Aditya. Rajshri asks Keerti to redecorate Naksh’s room according to her choice before settling in the room with their new life. Naksh gets worried again, yet hands Keerti a diary to make a note of things. Keerti says that she doesn’t want to change anything in the room. He has accepted her as it is and so she also wouldn’t want to change anything.

Kartik stops Luv and Kush from running towards Naira so that they don’t hurt her. Manish tells everybody that they will participate in the matki fod ceremony. They’re standing at the entrance when the delivery from the medical shop comes. Kartik handles the situation by telling them that he ordered the medicines for hairfall. Naira gets different results from all the three tests and so they plan to go to the doctor. Kartik wants to go before Janmashtami so that he can be relieved from the tension.

Manish is trying different exercises and workout routines to become as fit as Kartik, for the matki fod ceremony. Suvarna starts laughing but he says that he’s too excited for this opportunity with his son.

