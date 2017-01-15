xXx Return of Xander Cage box office collection day 2: Deepika Padukone-Vin Diesel film expected to earn well

xXx Return of Xander Cage box office collection day 2: The film starring Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone is doing well in India. xXx Return of Xander Cage box office collection day 2: The film starring Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone is doing well in India.

Deepika Padukone’s big Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage is getting the love of the audience. The film which released in India on January 14, a week before its worldwide release, is looking to impress its Indian fans to the core. The film, which has been directed by D J Caruso, also stars Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L Jackson. It is the third film in the xXx franchise and a sequel to both xXx (2002) and xXx: State of the Union.

xXx managed to earn around Rs. 6.75 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. If we include its paid previews, the figure stands at Rs. 8 crore. These are much better numbers than the other two films which released alongside xXx – Ok Jaanu and Haraamkhor. Ok Jaanu has managed to collect Rs. 8.98 crore in its two days.

If industry reports are to be believed, xXx is expected to mint around Rs. 15 crore on its second day. The film is high on action and sells well on the sizzling chemistry between Deepika and Vin, apart from the Bollywood actor’s perfect action and adrenaline rushing stunts by the entire cast.

The team of xXx including Vin Diesel had a gala promotion of the film in Mumbai last week. The rocking chemistry between Vin and Deepika just couldn’t be missed on the stage too. Vin did not shy away from expressing his deep admiration and praise for the Indian star, so much so that he even planted a kiss on Deepika’s right cheek to prove a point. A happy looking Deepika could only blush in return.

