xXx Return of Xander Cage box office collection day 1: Deepika Padukone-Vin Diesel actioner begins on high note

It was one of the most talked about releases in several months, and a much awaited Hollywood debut too. Deepika Padukone finally makes a grand entry in international cinema with her big release xXx: Return of Xander Cage. And she is punching hard while playing the love interest of none other than Hollywood hunk Vin Diesel. Vin’s two-day Mumbai trip had surely diverted all the attention towards this film. And with Deepika flaunting that dimpled-smile at every premiere of the movie, it is only adding to the spell xXx has cast on its fans.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage opened in India on Saturday, January 14, a week before its international release. Deepika had confirmed the same in a happy tweet, that her Indian fans will get to see her Hollywood debut first, before the rest of the world. The hype and buzz around the film is very strong and it won’t be wrong to expect good numbers at the box office on its day one.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage has been directed by D J Caruso, and also stars Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L Jackson. It is the third film in the xXx franchise and a sequel to both xXx (2002) and xXx: State of the Union.

After rigorously promoting her film with Vin in India, Deepika left for its international promotions late on Friday. During a chat with her fans on Twitter, Deepika was asked if she aced any challenges while shooting the film, to which the 31-year-old actress, replied, “The action in particular was pretty challenging! My body ached for a week after every sequence!”

