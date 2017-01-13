xXx The Return of Xander Cage movie review: Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel film piles on the action

xXx The Return of Xander Cage movie review: Vin Diesel is back as Xander Cage as the series returns to the basics. Deepika Padukone does not disappoint her fans. xXx The Return of Xander Cage movie review: Vin Diesel is back as Xander Cage as the series returns to the basics. Deepika Padukone does not disappoint her fans.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage movie director: D. J. Caruso

xXx: Return of Xander Cage movie cast: Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone, Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa

xXx: Return of Xander Cage movie rating: 2.5

In xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone is not an after-thought. She is not plain arm candy for Vin Diesel’s X aka Xander Cage either. And mercifully, her Indian identity is not pushed down our throats even though she bravely keeps her accent desi. In fact, as far as xXx has a leading lady, it is she. Deepika matches Vin kick for kick, knife fight for knife fight. She can throw grenades with the best of them and can rescue herself, thank you very much. And she does it all while wearing leather minis. There is a kiss too, but to get the details, wait for the film when it releases on Saturday.

Now with the factitious question of the importance xXx gives to Deepika out of the way, here’s moving on to the film. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage continues the tradition of the two xXx films and is run-of-the-mill action Hollywood produced so relentlessly in the 80s. Now, that never stopped fans from lining in front of theatres and it may not stop them now. Who needs logic and a script when you can have knife fights, bike chases, machine gun fights and mid-air stunts? And in this particular field, xXx and director DJ Caruso outdo themselves. From hand-to-hand combat to gunfights, from bike chases to underwater stunts, there is nothing that the film doesn’t try its hands at.

(L-R) Vin Diesel as Xander Cage, Donnie Yen as Xiang and Deepika Padukone as Serena Unger in xXx: Return of Xander Cage (L-R) Vin Diesel as Xander Cage, Donnie Yen as Xiang and Deepika Padukone as Serena Unger in xXx: Return of Xander Cage

In fact, the film probably has more stunts than it has dialogues and that is a good idea. For the dialogues it does have are rather liberal in the cheesy department. The film lays it thick and it lays it often. Here is a sample: After a bevvy of beauties have their way with him in exchange for info, Xander says he had gone ‘undercover’. Geddit?

Watch | xXx: Return of Xander Cage | Trailer #1 | English

xXx doesn’t hide its genesis. With xXx in 2002, Vin Diesel tried his hand at a starring role where villains were ridiculous, dialogues were corny and action was throwback to when men were men. So, less of gadgetry, more of taking things in your own hands and ridiculing the establishment in the process. The tradition continues in the third iteration of the series where Vin Diesel is again back at the helm of affairs (State of Nation had Ice Cube as the film’s star). After dismissing an elite team chosen for him by the government and its reps, Vin’s Xander brings out his pail of misfits to fight. He mocks the gadgetry and tags it as waste of money. His villains are nameless and faceless ‘establishment’ whose reasons are never clear but they want to destroy us and our way of life. Vin’s Xander is a man’s man, one of us. He will fight the powerful guys and bring them down purely with his muscle power and derring-do. Nobody won such wars by kowtowing to rules and being politically correct. “Kick some a**, get the girl and look dope while doing it,” is Samuel L Jackson’s message to him and Vin agrees that he can do that.

Watch | xXx: Return of Xander Cage | Trailer #1 Hindi DUB

The fact that xXx: The Return of Xander Cage is releasing in the US on the same day Donald Trump has his inauguration as the President is a pure coincidence, or is it?

