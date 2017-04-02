Why actresses return as mothers? The ‘comeback as mother’ syndrome of Indian film industry

Raveena Tandon’s Maatr, Sridevi’s MOM and Lara Dutta’s role in her come back film — they are all somehow centrally about mothers. While Raveena’s film is about violence against women and fighting rape, Sridevi’s film reportedly deals with the nuances of a relationship between a stepmother and daughter. Lara Dutta’s role is that of a single NRI mother in her upcoming film, which she is also producing. This made us look back at some of the iconic comebacks of the film industry, and they all somehow revolve around the role of a mother. Case in point are the following films.

1. How Old Are You?

Starring Manju Warrier, this Malayalam film was made during a difficult time in the actor’s personal life. Her role is of a mother who sacrificed her hopes and dreams for the well-being of her family portrayed hundreds of women who have made sacrifices for their family beautifully.

2. 36 Vayadhinile

Starring Jyothika, this Tamil movie is a remake of How Old Are you and interestingly, actor Suriya chose the film for his wife Jyothika’s comeback. In various interviews, he has explained how this movie has the potential to make a difference in the life of many mothers.

3. Jazba

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s movie after her daughter Aradhya was born saw her portraying the role of a busy corporate mother. In this, her child is kidnapped and the mother tries to find ways to get her daughter back with the help of a cop friend (Irrfan Khan).

All of these roles have made use of the global connect that audience has towards the role of a mother. There is nothing wrong with the character, or the plot per se but coincidentally all of them happen to be comebacks of iconic female actors of each industry. They have a fan following that is equal or in most cases higher than their male counterparts. While the men in the industry still play the quinessential ‘lead’ role, female actors have chosen to branch out to playing the older generation.

Have we as an industry type cast female lead actors who try to make their way back into the industry with these roles? Or is this an honest coincidence? Because, post How Old Are You, actor Manju Warrier has signed some interesting projects including the biopic of poet Kamala Das. Jyothika, who made her comeback with 36 Vayadhinile is also expecting the release of her upcoming movie Magalir Mattum. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen portraying the role of an older women who Ranbir Kapoor falls in lust with. There is so much these actors are experimenting with, that sometimes it does feel like at last they have decided to work on projects that too matter. But, is it only because it is interesting scripts vs being cast as mothers to their once contemporaries? We hope not. Because, all of them have the talent to transport you to a different world with their performance.

